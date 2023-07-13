SOWETAN | Arrest truck aronists for public trust

Police minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement agencies have learnt from the past and are working to stop acts of wanton criminality that have seen the torching of at least 21 trucks on the roads.
He further said that yesterday 12 people had been identified as being behind coordinated, organised and sophisticated attacks on trucks on major highways in at least three provinces.
This ought to be welcome news that sends a strong message to criminals that they will not get away with lawlessness anymore. But Cele’s words alone will do nothing to inspire confidence among cynical South Africans who will be quick to point to having their expectations raised before only to be let down.
Following the July 2021 unrest, the minister made similar promise that the instigators of the attacks and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that left 354 people dead had been identified.
While Cele insisted that there had been progress in the cases against those who were arrested, citing 67 matters are currently before courts, this pales into insignificance as the public is yet to see any of the so-called masterminds arrested.
Cele’s words therefore will ring hollow to those who lost property two years ago and are still waiting for justice to be served.
It is the strongest indicator of systemic failure of the criminal justice system which has led to the erosion of public trust. The work to earn that trust must start with rounding up the small group of criminals that have torched and targeted so many trucks on our roads causing panic reminiscent of two years ago.
Cele said following the latest torching of trucks police had heightened visibility and were leaving nothing to chance in all provinces.
We want to give the minister of police the benefit of the doubt but also hold him to his words that lessons have been learnt from the past. The nation is crying for effective and efficient policing they can trust to protect them and their properties against a mob of criminals running amok.
If indeed lessons were learnt from the past and police had intelligence about the attacks on trucks this time around, why are they only reacting with heightened deployment after so much damage is done?
SOWETAN | Arrest truck aronists for public trust
Image: SAPS
Police minister Bheki Cele says law enforcement agencies have learnt from the past and are working to stop acts of wanton criminality that have seen the torching of at least 21 trucks on the roads.
He further said that yesterday 12 people had been identified as being behind coordinated, organised and sophisticated attacks on trucks on major highways in at least three provinces.
This ought to be welcome news that sends a strong message to criminals that they will not get away with lawlessness anymore. But Cele’s words alone will do nothing to inspire confidence among cynical South Africans who will be quick to point to having their expectations raised before only to be let down.
Following the July 2021 unrest, the minister made similar promise that the instigators of the attacks and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that left 354 people dead had been identified.
While Cele insisted that there had been progress in the cases against those who were arrested, citing 67 matters are currently before courts, this pales into insignificance as the public is yet to see any of the so-called masterminds arrested.
Cele’s words therefore will ring hollow to those who lost property two years ago and are still waiting for justice to be served.
It is the strongest indicator of systemic failure of the criminal justice system which has led to the erosion of public trust. The work to earn that trust must start with rounding up the small group of criminals that have torched and targeted so many trucks on our roads causing panic reminiscent of two years ago.
Cele said following the latest torching of trucks police had heightened visibility and were leaving nothing to chance in all provinces.
We want to give the minister of police the benefit of the doubt but also hold him to his words that lessons have been learnt from the past. The nation is crying for effective and efficient policing they can trust to protect them and their properties against a mob of criminals running amok.
If indeed lessons were learnt from the past and police had intelligence about the attacks on trucks this time around, why are they only reacting with heightened deployment after so much damage is done?
My business is on the verge of collapse – truck owner
WATCH | Do you know this man?
‘Economic sabotage’ — Ramaphosa slams truck attacks in KwaZulu-Natal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos