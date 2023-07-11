LOCHNER MARAIS | A strong case to be made for the legalisation of informal mining

Ever since mining began, an informal or illegal industry has worked alongside the formal one. In the 1800s, most mines began as small-scale operations. By the end of the 1800s, capital-intensive international mining companies dominated the South African scene. But a parallel informal industry developed alongside them.
In SA we call those miners Zama Zamas – “people who take a chance”. Elsewhere in Africa these “chancers” are known as artisanal miners. Theirs is a low-capital response to the capital-intensive methods of commercial mining. Mostly they do surface mining but in SA we also see them doing dangerous underground mining, particularly in two of our main mining sectors, diamonds and gold.
About 15% of all global mineral production is thought to come from small-scale miners. About 13-million people worldwide do this kind of work. Indirectly their work benefits 100-million to 150-million people.
There are 35 informal miners for every 10 formal miners. Informal mining is big business and a global industry.
People think Zama Zamas are disorganised foreigners who don’t create jobs. They think they fund mafias or international terrorism. Some of this is true, but the reality is more complex.
Small-scale mining is a livelihood strategy for poor people in many parts of Africa. Some rural communities farm during the rainy season and mine during the dry season. They are not “chancers” but entrepreneurs.
Many informal miners migrate between mining sites searching for riches. This is what people did in the gold rushes of the 1800s in the US, Australia and SA. But there is one big difference between SA and the rest of Africa: gold in SA lies deep underground.
The informal mining industry exists for several reasons. For one thing, there is a market. Gold and diamonds are traded outside the formal regulatory system. The informal miners produce the goods more cheaply than the commercial companies. In some cases mafia groups get involved to enlarge the market.
Informal miners have a competitive advantage over the big companies. Their business practices are simpler. They have lower overheads, they use simple machinery and manual labour, they do not require large capital and they do not need to comply with government regulations.
Zama Zamas’ activities suggest that plenty of gold is still there after commercial companies close mines. The gold is there, but in quantities too small or too deep to be worth the effort for the big mining companies.
Often, formal and informal miners co-exist and support each other. In some cases, formal miners take food underground during their shifts and sell it to illegal miners.
Over the past five years, the Free State government has clamped down on the Zama Zamas in Matjhabeng and relocated them to the West Rand. Business people are complaining about the negative economic consequences.
Mining laws and regulations are, ironically, a large part of the reason why illegal mining flourishes. It is costly to comply with the regulations that govern commercial mining. It is much cheaper to mine gold without complying with labour, environmental and safety regulations.
SA’s inefficient mine closure practices give informal miners access to underground mines. The failure to close a mine properly is sometimes because past practices did not require land rehabilitation. But mines also remain open because the government is unable to close them. And closure is often a lengthy process.
The government’s inability to enforce the existing regulations is a large reason for the informal mining.
Communities have many stories to tell about how miners buy off the police. They say the illegal syndicates’ armed response is superior to that of the police.
Declining gold mining areas have some of the highest murder rates in the country. Well-armed syndicates often take control of shafts, housing or land.
But when something goes wrong – the rape of women at a shaft in the West Rand or the death of people in an informal settlement in Boksburg – communities and politicians blame the Zama Zamas.
Sometimes the police take action. But these actions are sporadic and not part of systematic crime prevention.
There is a policy void about small-scale miners in SA. Three main policy options are available: legalise, criminalise or find a more nuanced approach.
The current approach is criminalisation. Zama Zama mining is illegal. But law enforcement is poor and without political will.
Various arguments are made for criminalising the informal mining sector. The legal industry and global investors want to be protected from unfair competition from miners who need not comply with labour law, environmental regulations and closure regulations.
The argument for legalising the sector says legalisation would support a practice that is already in place. The idea is to see informal miners not as “chancers” but as entrepreneurs building livelihoods. People at the lower end of job skills could be helped to make a living. Legalisation would help informal miners to comply with labour laws and address safety concerns.
Proponents of legalisation say the environmental damage done by small-scale miners is overstated. They say it is much less than the damage done by the legal industry.
The biggest challenge for legalisation is the prominence of criminal syndicates. It is difficult to negotiate and find middle ground with organised crime.
Perhaps the answer is to allow the “chancers” to carry on as they are doing while taking steps to deal with the crime.
After all, the worldwide evidence shows that informal mining indirectly benefits up to 10 times the number of people working in this country.
• Marais is a prfessor of development studies at the University of Free State
LOCHNER MARAIS | A strong case to be made for the legalisation of informal mining
Criminalising zama zamas is myopic as their work creates livelihoods for the poor
