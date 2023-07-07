TINA HOKWANA | High court rules both parents should attend parental counselling

An 84-year-old father launched an urgent application in May 2021 seeking an order for the appointment of a clinical psychologist to investigate his minor child’s best interests, in relation to the primary residency of the minor child.
He further sought an interim order declaring the primary residency of the minor child to be with him pending the finalisation of the investigation and an order suspending the mother’s (41) contact rights with the minor child.
The court, having found the matter to be urgent, directed the clinical psychologist to investigate the best interests of the minor child.
The court further granted an interim order declaring the child’s primary residence to be with the father pending finalisation of the investigation into the child’s best interest, affording the mother telephonic contact with the minor child, obligating the father to ensure that the minor child attends school and prohibiting the mother from attending or collecting the minor child from the school.
Following investigations concerning the best interests of the minor child, the clinical psychologist issued his report in January 2022 and on the return day, the court had to determine the child’s best interests regarding the province where he should attend boarding school. The father had placed the minor child at a boarding school in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and the mother argued that he would be better placed at a boarding school in Johannesburg.
In his determination, judge J Molahlehi considered that the intimate relationship between the parties broke down after the child was conceived, that the father maintains the child. The mother contended that the father placed the child in boarding school in KZN without her consent and that she has been denied access to the child in that she cannot afford to travel to visit him in KZN as she is unemployed. She said it would be in the child’s interest to be closer to the parents and in a boarding school in Johannesburg.
Judge Molahlehi further considered the paramountcy of the best interests of the child, factors to be considered when determining such best interests in terms of the Children’s Act, the conflict environment between the parents. (The mother had been found guilty of contempt of court for not obeying an order restraining her from using violence in resolving conflict with the father). Judge Molahlehi also considered the case law on the court’s wide powers in determining a child’s best interests.
He took note of the clinical psychologist’s report where after evaluating both parents, the expert recommendation was that the mother should have supervised contact with the child. The psychologist also said that there can only be sleepover contact once the need for supervision is no longer there, the appointment of a parenting co-ordinator, and the child commencing with psychotherapy to assist him with his emotional and behavioural difficulties.
The educational psychologist’s report was also taken into consideration where it was noted that the child lacked warmth in the home environment and had experienced interpersonal physical intimidation in that environment, and the views of the minor child.
Molahlehi found that the home environment was neither stable nor conducive for the child, as required by law and agreed with the clinical psychologist that the best interest of the minor child was to allow him to remain and continue his schooling at the boarding school he is currently attending in KZN.
The court ordered that primary residency of the minor child will continue to vest with the father provided that the child shall continue to attend boarding school in KZN and that his secondary schooling should continue in the same vein at a suitable boarding facility. The mother is to have supervised contact with the minor child and that both should attend parental counselling.
TINA HOKWANA | High court rules both parents should attend parental counselling
‘Primary residency of the minor child will continue to vest with the father’
