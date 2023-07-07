SOWETAN | Impunity of Zama Zama’s a concern

The catastrophic gas leak at Angelo informal settlement near Boksburg, which had claimed 17 lives by Thursday, has once again highlighted the perilous danger of illegal mining.
It is alleged that a toxic gas wafted into the air poisoning the community with residents, including women and children, inhaling it to death on Wednesday night. More than a dozen others were hospitalised. Preliminary investigations pointed to the gas being used in illegal mining operations in the area to extract gold from the soil.
The tragedy is the latest to raise alarm about ongoing illegal mining activities in Gauteng, which according to police, has been the epicentre of the dark underworld of zama zama operations for years. Yet the suffering and pain unleashed by these illegal activities on communities, the economy and environment appear to continue unabated.
The only change to talk about today is the location of the latest tragedy and the people involved.
In July last year, it was in Krugersdorp where eight young women were attacked, robbed and brutally raped by a group of about 20 men alleged to be illegal miners. The women were part of a film crew recording a video near an abandoned mine in West Village. Their brutal rapes caused an upheaval in the community, leading to promises from the government to deal with the illegal mining problem.
Dishearteningly, the group of zama zamas initially arrested for the crime were later released from custody due to lack of evidence linking them to the rapes. That made justice another casualty of illegal mining activities.
The families of the latest victims of this senseless loss of lives will be asking for answers and the authorities will make promises to combat the source of their pain. But in reality, and based on past disasters of illegal mining, there is hardly any evidence pointing to coherent strategies to deal with the problem.
There may have been some efforts in closing of disused mine shafts and seizing of equipment used in some operations by police. But none of these reactionary and ad hoc measures are enough to stem the tide of syndicates that are organised and operate at different levels of their criminality.
This latest tragedy calls for a far more urgent and coherent approach by the government to deal with the illegal mining crisis before it claims the next casualties elsewhere.
SOWETAN | Impunity of Zama Zama’s a concern
A more urgent and coherent approach from the government needed
Image: Antonio Muchave
The catastrophic gas leak at Angelo informal settlement near Boksburg, which had claimed 17 lives by Thursday, has once again highlighted the perilous danger of illegal mining.
It is alleged that a toxic gas wafted into the air poisoning the community with residents, including women and children, inhaling it to death on Wednesday night. More than a dozen others were hospitalised. Preliminary investigations pointed to the gas being used in illegal mining operations in the area to extract gold from the soil.
The tragedy is the latest to raise alarm about ongoing illegal mining activities in Gauteng, which according to police, has been the epicentre of the dark underworld of zama zama operations for years. Yet the suffering and pain unleashed by these illegal activities on communities, the economy and environment appear to continue unabated.
The only change to talk about today is the location of the latest tragedy and the people involved.
In July last year, it was in Krugersdorp where eight young women were attacked, robbed and brutally raped by a group of about 20 men alleged to be illegal miners. The women were part of a film crew recording a video near an abandoned mine in West Village. Their brutal rapes caused an upheaval in the community, leading to promises from the government to deal with the illegal mining problem.
Dishearteningly, the group of zama zamas initially arrested for the crime were later released from custody due to lack of evidence linking them to the rapes. That made justice another casualty of illegal mining activities.
The families of the latest victims of this senseless loss of lives will be asking for answers and the authorities will make promises to combat the source of their pain. But in reality, and based on past disasters of illegal mining, there is hardly any evidence pointing to coherent strategies to deal with the problem.
There may have been some efforts in closing of disused mine shafts and seizing of equipment used in some operations by police. But none of these reactionary and ad hoc measures are enough to stem the tide of syndicates that are organised and operate at different levels of their criminality.
This latest tragedy calls for a far more urgent and coherent approach by the government to deal with the illegal mining crisis before it claims the next casualties elsewhere.
Calls for illegal mining to be banned in Gauteng after gas leak claims 17 lives
'Current strategy against illegal mining lacking’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos