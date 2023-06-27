TINA HOKWANA | Court declares customary marriage valid, and civil one null and void

As the children grew up, they one by one also came to Bloemfontein where they lived with Mr M.
In March 2020, Mr M subsequently entered into a civil marriage with Ms N (2nd defendant) and such marriage was registered with the department of home affairs.
Mrs M initiated divorce proceedings, claiming a decree of divorce and division of the joint estate, including Mr M’s pension funds held with South African Local Authorities (Sala) Pension Fund.
Mr M filed a counterclaim to Mrs M’s summons, claiming an order for forfeiture of patrimonial benefits against Mrs M.
Before the trial proceedings commenced, the parties reached the following agreement:
- That the customary marriage between Mr and Mrs M is a valid customary marriage in terms of the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act and the said marriage still subsists;
- That the subsequent civil marriage between Mr M and Ms N in March 2020 is null and void; and
- That the only issue remaining for determination by the court would be the question of the division of the joint estate (claimed by Mrs M) and forfeiture of matrimonial benefits (claimed by Mr M).
Mr M testified that he and Mrs M became husband and wife in a traditional marriage ceremony in 1980.
When he came back from the mines in 1995, he bought a vehicle to transport people and Mrs M was unemployed.
When he came home some day in 1998, he found that Mrs M had left, did not know where she had gone to and had left the children behind with his mother.
The next year he moved to Bloemfontein, where he found employment with the municipality as a driver.
He mentioned that he did not know of Mrs M’s whereabouts as she did not tell him.
Later on, the children came to live with him, and he became responsible for their schooling and their upbringing.
He further testified that Mrs M never came to visit the children at his place and that he saw Mrs M again for the first time in court after all the years.
He went on retirement at the municipality in 2021.
Under cross-examination Mr M testified that his assets consist of his home and he obtained his pension money in 2021.
Further, that Mrs M never contributed to the upbringing of the children and he denied that she helped him find employment in Bloemfontein, or that she had visited the children from time to time.
Mrs M testified that she never deserted Mr M and the children. She came to Bloemfontein to find employment because Mr M failed to provide adequately for her and the children.
In Bloemfontein she found employment as a domestic worker with a Mr S who is a CEO at the municipality and has her own quarters on Mr S’s premises where she lives.
She denied that she had ever deserted the children and testified that she had contributed funds and clothes for the children and for Mr M’s mother through the years with her salary of R3,500 per month.
Through the assistance of Mr S, she obtained employment for Mr M at the municipal library as a driver and he was later transferred to the fire department.
She further added that a number of years ago Mr M acquired a house in a place called Mafura, outside Bloemfontein.
She used to see him there when she went to visit the children on a regular basis and regarded this house as her home.
Since 2018 there was no longer any relationship between her and Mr M and he got married again in 2020.
When she visited the children at Mafura, she always took groceries for the children and even contributed to the building of the house by cooking food for the builders and providing them with water. She did not, however, contribute to Mr M’s pension fund.
The next two witnesses were the parties’ daughters who are now adults.
They denied that their mother had disappeared from their lives in 1998 and testified that while working in Bloemfontein, she came to visit them on a regular basis in Sterkspruit and later in Mafura and provided them with clothes, school uniform and money to take to school.
On the question of forfeiture of benefits, Judge Loubser considered the legal principles applicable to the forfeiture of patrimonial benefits when a decree of divorce is granted, more specifically, section 9(1) of the Divorce Act.
The court therefore had to decide whether Mr M had managed to establish the specific benefits of the marriage in community of property, in order to enable the court to decide whether Mrs M would be unduly benefited if a forfeiture order was not made, having regard to the three factors mentioned in section 9 – the duration of the marriage, the circumstances which gave rise to the breakdown and any substantial misconduct on the part of either of the parties.
The court found that Mr M failed to establish the specific benefits.
All that he could say, was that his home represented an asset in the marriage in community of property but did not give any evidence as to the value of that home.
He also did not provide any information regarding the value of his pension fund, the amount that was paid out to him from that fund in 2021, if any, and the amount of the funds that are still available in the pension fund.
The court was therefore completely in the dark as far as the specifics of the benefits in the marriage in community of property is concerned.
The court was therefore not in a position to establish whether Mrs M would be unduly benefited if an order of forfeiture was not granted against her. Mr M’s counterclaim for forfeiture was therefore dismissed.
Order:
- The customary marriage between Mr and Mrs M entered into on or about December 6 1980, is declared a valid marriage in terms of the Recognition of Customary Marriages Act 120 of 1998. Department of home affairs ordered to register the marriage;
- The marriage entered into between Mr M and Ms N on March 12 2020 is declared null and void ab initio, and department of home affairs ordered to remove the registration of such marriage from its records;
- A decree of divorce in the marriage between Mr and Mrs M granted;
- A division of the joint estate ordered, which joint estate includes Mr M’s pension funds held with Sala Pension Fund; and
- Mr M ordered to pay Mrs M’s costs in the main action.
Order:
