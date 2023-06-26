LEA-ANNE MOSES | Youth power can radically transform SA’s trajectory

It’s also important to remember that if you’re unhappy with a particular party’s performance or stance on an issue, you can vote for someone else next time.
Beyond voting
Voting, while crucial, is just one facet of active citizenship. Beyond the ballot box, the power of ordinary individuals in their community responses to the Covid-19 pandemic was evident in acts of compassion and solidarity that helped uplift the most vulnerable. These acts exemplify effective active citizenship.
Another facet of active citizenship involves engaging with those in power and holding them accountable. Here again, it can be easy to fall into the trap of thinking that politicians are distant and unwilling to engage with the public. Many politicians, particularly at the local level are willing to engage with their constituents.
To foster a culture of engagement among young people, we launched the “Dear Mr President” campaign earlier this year. The campaign invited young people aged between 13 and 25 to write essays addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa. If they could imagine writing a letter to the president, how much easier would it feel to write an email to a councillor or raise a question in a community meeting?
SA’s greatest asset lies in its young people. With boundless potential and fresh perspectives, young South Africans have the power to drive transformative change. However, if they are to shape a future that is inclusive, prosperous, and reflective of their aspirations, then it’s vital that they become active citizens at the ballot box and beyond.
- Moses is an executive director and trustee at Fundza Literacy Trust
Image: Bafana Mahlangu
From the historic 1976 Soweto Uprising to the powerful #FeesMustFall protests, young South Africans have played a pivotal role in driving positive change throughout our nation’s history.
They demonstrated the importance of being active citizens. However, despite this rich history of youth-driven change, there is a growing sense of despondency among many youth when it comes to addressing the country’s most pressing issues.
Nowhere is this more visible than with election turnout. In the 2021 municipal elections the turnout was already the lowest in SA’s post-democratic history – that 59% of people under the age of 35 didn’t vote. With around 18-million people aged 18 to 35, that equates to over 10-million non-votes.
Voting is the cornerstone of active citizenship. As the country readies itself for the 2024 election, set to be the most contested inSA’s history, cultivating that sense of active citizenship will be more important than ever.
Addressing big misconceptions
When it comes to encouraging youth to vote, it’s crucial to address misconceptions that undermine the significance of casting a vote: the belief that voting won’t bring about meaningful change and the notion that individual votes hold no real value.
The first misconception is that voting won’t change anything. One need only look at some high-income economies globally where significant change is witnessed in terms of who governs, simply because voters were unsatisfied with the party in power. It is possible to ensure that politicians live up to their promises.
Beyond voting
Voting, while crucial, is just one facet of active citizenship. Beyond the ballot box, the power of ordinary individuals in their community responses to the Covid-19 pandemic was evident in acts of compassion and solidarity that helped uplift the most vulnerable. These acts exemplify effective active citizenship.
Another facet of active citizenship involves engaging with those in power and holding them accountable. Here again, it can be easy to fall into the trap of thinking that politicians are distant and unwilling to engage with the public. Many politicians, particularly at the local level are willing to engage with their constituents.
To foster a culture of engagement among young people, we launched the “Dear Mr President” campaign earlier this year. The campaign invited young people aged between 13 and 25 to write essays addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa. If they could imagine writing a letter to the president, how much easier would it feel to write an email to a councillor or raise a question in a community meeting?
SA’s greatest asset lies in its young people. With boundless potential and fresh perspectives, young South Africans have the power to drive transformative change. However, if they are to shape a future that is inclusive, prosperous, and reflective of their aspirations, then it’s vital that they become active citizens at the ballot box and beyond.
