Tourism survey reveals future alive with possibilities for youth

The youth, defined as individuals aged 15 to 34, bear the brunt of high unemployment at an alarming 51.4% as per Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2023.
The one industry where the potential of the youth is particularly evident and yet needs to be leveraged more effectively is tourism. The South African Tourism Survey conducted between May and June 2023 provides crucial insights into the views of the youth employed in tourism.
The survey aimed to explore three primary aspects integral to the youth workforce within the sector and capture their perspective.
The survey also focused on identifying the opportunities available to the youth and challenges stalling their career progression.
It also uncovered their views on the future course of SA tourism .The survey comprised youth across SA.
Most respondents fell within the 24 to 35 age group, 52% worked more than the standard 40-hour workweek, a third (31%) were employed as tour operators. Accommodation establishments made up 15% and travel agents 14%, being the second and third prominent employment categories. Those holding junior positions made up 30% of the respondents, while 28% held executive roles, and 29% were self-employed.
Despite a substantial number possessing postgraduate qualifications, about 43% earned a monthly income of less than R10,000. This income discrepancy indicated a dire need for fair wage policies.
Many self-employed youth revealed that they had not received any industry training from the government. While a slightly higher proportion had received training from their employers, many still depend on government-led initiatives for industry-specific training.
Most youth expressed job satisfaction and work-life balance despite longer working hours. Only 8% reported difficulties maintaining a work-life balance.
A notable portion reported instances of discrimination or harassment in the workplace, from either a manager or a customer/client.
Overall, their views are that the tourism industry is a burgeoning sector ripe with opportunities, despite a low awareness of government support and training programmes.
They expressed a need for a platform to voice their opinions, to seek practical training that complements their qualifications, including initiatives encouraging leadership. Based on their perspectives, the report makes these recommendations:
- Enriching tourism education: Establishing a robust foundation for future tourism professionals, by bolstering the perception and depth of tourism subjects at school level. This can be achieved by enlightening students about career opportunities within the industry.
- Specialised tourism degrees: Increasing the availability of specialised tourism degrees at universities and . offering a broad spectrum of options and specialisations.
- Digital skills training:Invest in programmes and initiatives that empower young people with essential digital skills from social media management and digital marketing to data analytics, website development and mastering online booking systems, to preparing them to contribute to the evolving digital landscape.
- Business training and support: Providing business skills training such as intellectual property protection and business model theft to ensure adequate support to flourish.
- Promoting career opportunities: Educating them about diverse career opportunities on cruise ships and cabin crew sectors, can effectively broaden their perspective through learnerships and providing bursaries to matriculants who might not have the chance to pursue higher education.
- Entrepreneurship and small business development: By encouraging and aiding young entrepreneurs to start their own tourism-related businesses, we can catalyse innovation and local economic growth. Offering mentorship programmes, financial access and business development resources can significantly enhance chances of success.
- Innovation and unique offerings: Young entrepreneurs should be inspired to think outside the box and develop unique services and experiences that can draw larger domestic and international audiences.
- Improved salaries and career prospects: The issue of low salaries, particularly for lower-level employees in the industry, needs urgent attention. By enhancing remuneration and benefits, tourism careers can be more sustainable and attractive.
The youth, brimming with innovative ideas and a strong belief in their potential, seek recognition for their creativity and ability to make substantial contributions. We must answer this call by recognising their concerns and taking action to address them.
