MAKHOTSO SOTYU | Women and land fight food, water insecurity, poverty

Women, as traditional and modern tillers of the soil, are the backbone of many rural villages in SA.

Besides being mothers, aunts, sisters, daughters, nurturers and leaders, many also work the land to feed their direct and extended families. To succeed they need healthy soil, land that does not need to be constantly fed with harmful chemicals to produce a successful harvest, and soil that absorbs water without causing erosion.

The World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, a United Nations (UN) observance celebrated annually on June 17, this year gave us reason to acknowledge the significance of women’s rights in land management and the fight against land degradation.

The theme of the international day aimed at raising awareness about the importance of soil in our everyday lives was “Her Land, Her Rights”. It is a theme to bring to the forefront the critical issue of womenvs land rights and emphasises the importance of placing women at the centre of achieving what is known as land degradation neutrality and other international goals.

Land degradation neutrality is a concept in which people should strive to intensify food production, for example, without further degrading the land resource. This means working towards a world where our activity has no negative impact on the land. Our impact must either be neutral or positive.

The degradation of land, desertification and drought have far-reaching consequences, especially for vulnerable populations. The impact of these challenges is not gender-neutral. The results of a recent study by the UN Convention to Combat Desertification revealed that women are affected by desertification, land degradation and drought twice as much as men. This disproportionate burden increases the already heavy load of unpaid care and domestic work that women and girls bear.

Land is not merely a physical asset; it is a source of food, shelter, income and social identity. It plays a vital role in reducing vulnerability to food and water insecurity, poverty, and other challenges, especially in rural areas.

During the devastating floods in coastal provinces like KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape in 2022, it became painfully evident how women and young children were disproportionately affected. They faced displacement and the destruction of their land for both living and subsistence farming. This served as a stark reminder for our country to continue leading the way in gender mainstreaming within the response to desertification, land degradation and drought. Our programmes, policies and strategies must be gender-responsive if we are to achieve true gender equality and women’s empowerment.

To ensure that women’s access to land and finance for land-based economic activities happens, SA has taken a number of steps to include women in programmes to address any barriers and gaps that may make their involvement more difficult. The inclusion of 65% female participation in projects focused on addressing drought, water crisis, biodiversity loss, including wetland loss, demonstrates the commitment to gender equality.

Initiatives like the Jobs Fund in the environmental sector, which allocates over R500m to Groen Sebenza projects, provide employment opportunities for unemployed graduates and school-leavers, with over 60% of beneficiaries being women.

SA also stands out as one of the few countries in the world where gender parity in the workplace, job creation, and sustainable growth, specifically targeting women in rural areas, is law.

Through the government’s Expanded Public Works Programme, the environment sector is actively supporting projects that promote environmental conservation and sustainable use while empowering women through skills development. Projects like Working for Water, Working on Fire, Working for Waste and the Land Care Programme provide thousands of women and youth with both short-term and full-time employment.

Through the White Paper on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of SA’s Biodiversity, transformation is addressed through, for example, access to land by women and youth for conservation and sustainable use.

We remain committed to accelerating progress on gender equality and women’s empowerment, especially in the context of worsening land degradation and more frequent and severe drought. This is underpinned by policy reforms including social security, food security for all, land and agricultural reform, national health insurance and improvements in basic education.

Sotyu is the deputy minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment