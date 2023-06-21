NHLANHLA MOSELE | No transformative activities for youth, so why celebrate

As we celebrate Youth Month and commemorate Youth Day, we need to reflect on the issues that affect our youth with the view of assessing progress made and challenges that we still face. This calls on all of us to make sure that the freedom that the youth selflessly fought and died for, translates to economic benefits and opportunities.
We must reflect and ponder on the future that would afford us sustainable, decent employment, quality education, affordable and accessible and decent healthcare and with well industrialised centred economy and world-class infrastructural development, effective school infrastructure and clean water. As we reflect on the 47 years of the June 16 massacre and the present challenges facing young people, we should, in our time of reflection, pause and ponder and ask ourselves if the current government has done enough to improve young people’s lives.
We should, however, ask ourselves if in our 29 years of democracy we haven’t failed to address the challenges of youth empowerment and skills development. We should further ask, in our moment of reflection, if the government has not failed young people by not contributing to economic transformative activities that are supposed to allow them to participate in lucrative business that remains in the hands of few white companies.
It is with a throbbing and bleeding heart that I have to commemorate the 47th commemoration of June 16 when young people have no access to ownership of fishing permits and to acquiring own mining licences.
Young people remain forlorn in an isolated island where they feel despondent and excluded in an agricultural economy, agri-processing, dairy farming and food-restaurants ownership economy with so much restriction of red tapes. In the wake of Youth Day, we have schools in rural and township areas which continue to find themselves in the same chronic inequalities as a result of the legacy of apartheid. The pit toilet system at schools is a product of the apartheid system which continues to exist to date.
Therefore, what’s there worth celebrating when we have failed to address the challenges of Qonce High School where thousands of learners continue to suffer and experience an indignity and violation of human rights where they find themselves using pit latrines in a school that is in town.
What’s there worth celebrating when, despite 47 years of students activism, your approach to development has failed to meet the expectations of young people. In the past 47 years I have heard of the tragic death of five-year-old Lumka Mketwa, who drowned in a pit toilet at Luna Primary School in Bizana, Eastern Cape.
In Mahlodumela Primary School, near Polokwane, I have heard of Michael Komape falling into a pit latrine at his school and drowning in faeces. When we are done with the celebrations, we must continue to ask: how many more school children need to die such horrific deaths for the department of basic education to start meeting the required standards for schools in these rural and township areas?
In the 47 years of the colossal massacre of class of ’76, there still exists a problem in public schools where facilities that are supposed to be present at each and every school, such as libraries, computer rooms and science labs, are nowhere.
Our government remains predatory and alien but in a new though equally repressive configuration wielded by new black elites. The state has become an instrument by which certain black elites enriched themselves at the expense of its youth and citizens.
On this 47 years of the Class of ’76, recommit yourselves in shame and in order to address the inequalities of access to education, there is a need of a better targeting of public spending to disadvantaged groups to improve access to quality education.
This means that public spending policies should be able to achieve more equitable education outcomes. The safety of the learners must be taken into account when planning the infrastructure. Efforts should be directed at expanding access to quality education and resource allocation and this includes ensuring better use of the budget allocated in order to improve access to quality education.
• Mosele is a World Literacy Foundation ambassador
NHLANHLA MOSELE | No transformative activities for youth, so why celebrate
Young people feel despondent, excluded in the economy fraught with so much restriction of red tapes
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times
