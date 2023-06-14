SOWETAN | Long arm of the law rather short

One of the survivors of the Mdlalose massacre in Soweto made a simple yet profound statement when speaking to this publication on Monday shortly after the charges were dropped against the men accused of the crime.
“We didn’t shoot ourselves,” the man said, underscoring how the decision by the prosecutions authority effectively shut the door of hope that justice may ever be delivered in one of SA’s bloodiest attacks.
The National Prosecuting Authority dropped charges against all six men arrested in connection with the killings of 16 people at the tavern in Nomzamo in Orlando East.
Prosecutors believed the case had no reasonable prospect of success.
Requests for further investigations were not compiled due to witnesses fearing for their lives or losing their lives, they said.
In January, a key witness in the case was abducted, allegedly by people posing as, or believed to be, police officers.
Two months later, a senior investigator in the case, Det-Sgt Gavin Ndlovu, was murdered near his home in Soweto. It is unclear who killed him and why.
However, as we report today, he had allegedly told those close to him that he believed a case he was working on could get him killed.
The Mdlalose massacre was a daring act of viciousness, not only against the victims but the authority of the state.
The fact that no one is being held accountable for it, notwithstanding what appears to be acts of deadly sabotage, can never be acceptable.
The state is constitutionally mandated to protect us or at the very least ensure that those who violate our rights are criminally held liable.
In this instance, in one of the worst public attacks we have had since our democracy, the state failed on both those responsibilities.
Its failure must be understood in the context of other high-profile investigations which start off with much hype and promise from authorities only to collapse at their pivotal moment of reckoning.
Worse, there appears to be no visible effort on the part of the police to find those who are responsible for the subsequent murder which ultimately derailed this investigation.
This does not augur well for public confidence in the system.
In fact, it threatens the credibility of our law-enforcement system in the eyes of those who have been failed by our justice system.
Ultimately, it sends a message to a broader society that it is in fact the thugs who are in charge.
SOWETAN | Long arm of the law rather short
Image: Antonio Muchave
One of the survivors of the Mdlalose massacre in Soweto made a simple yet profound statement when speaking to this publication on Monday shortly after the charges were dropped against the men accused of the crime.
“We didn’t shoot ourselves,” the man said, underscoring how the decision by the prosecutions authority effectively shut the door of hope that justice may ever be delivered in one of SA’s bloodiest attacks.
The National Prosecuting Authority dropped charges against all six men arrested in connection with the killings of 16 people at the tavern in Nomzamo in Orlando East.
Prosecutors believed the case had no reasonable prospect of success.
Requests for further investigations were not compiled due to witnesses fearing for their lives or losing their lives, they said.
In January, a key witness in the case was abducted, allegedly by people posing as, or believed to be, police officers.
Two months later, a senior investigator in the case, Det-Sgt Gavin Ndlovu, was murdered near his home in Soweto. It is unclear who killed him and why.
However, as we report today, he had allegedly told those close to him that he believed a case he was working on could get him killed.
The Mdlalose massacre was a daring act of viciousness, not only against the victims but the authority of the state.
The fact that no one is being held accountable for it, notwithstanding what appears to be acts of deadly sabotage, can never be acceptable.
The state is constitutionally mandated to protect us or at the very least ensure that those who violate our rights are criminally held liable.
In this instance, in one of the worst public attacks we have had since our democracy, the state failed on both those responsibilities.
Its failure must be understood in the context of other high-profile investigations which start off with much hype and promise from authorities only to collapse at their pivotal moment of reckoning.
Worse, there appears to be no visible effort on the part of the police to find those who are responsible for the subsequent murder which ultimately derailed this investigation.
This does not augur well for public confidence in the system.
In fact, it threatens the credibility of our law-enforcement system in the eyes of those who have been failed by our justice system.
Ultimately, it sends a message to a broader society that it is in fact the thugs who are in charge.
Man in blue suspected of killing lead investigator
Investigator's killing derails Mdlalose case
‘SA has not asked Lesotho to help arrest tavern suspects’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos