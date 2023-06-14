LUCAS LEDWABA | Women zama zamas face great odds in mining

A report on the role and participation of women zama zamas was launched in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Women artisinal miners are in an even more precarious position than men due to gender-realted and cultural stereotypes.

In May 2019, artisanal miner Suzan Makgareetsa was crushed to death by a column of falling rocks in the Sekhukhune area of Limpopo province. Efforts by her frantic, traumatised colleagues to save her life failed. They did not have the required resources and equipment.

Makgareetsa was among scores of women from the impoverished villages along the area’s chrome and platinum belt earning a living from back breaking toil in the lower rungs of artisanal mining.

The dead woman’s father, Petros Mmampholo Teka, said Makgareetsa who was unemployed went to the mines with others because they were hungry. Teka said in the village everyone went there because that’s one of the few areas where they can make some money to feed their families.

Makgareetsa's gruesome death highlights the fact that although women are generally still relegated to the bottom ranks in artisanal mining, they, however, face the same dangers as their men colleagues.

The report launched by Wits university and Action Aid titled Understanding the role and participation of women in artisanal mining, notes that in the Burgersfort area where Makgareetsa was killed, women make up more than 70% of the zama zama workforce.

The report by Pontso Twala, also notes that most of the women zama zamas are breadwinners and have dependents and some bring their children to the mining sites. The report further reveals that women in this sector are more vulnerable to violence and assaults which is worsened by the remote and isolated location of mining sites.

However, the IISD highlights some worrying factors in the 2018 report titled: Women in Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining: Challenges and opportunities for greater participation.

It alludes to “an invisibility problem” affecting women in the sector, saying “the contribution of women to the mining sector is often masked by the dominant profile of men’s roles in mining, which hinders women’s meaningful participation”.

It further highlights some worrying gender-related and cultural stereotypes that have relegated women to part players in the sector.

“Women are also active in the provision of goods, food and drink vending, sales of artisanal equipment such as sieves, and credit for mobile phones and services – transporting dirt, ores, ore particles and water.”

A 2015 special report by the African Union and the African Mineral’s Development Centre titled African Women in Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining painted a typical role of the domestic role played by women in this sector.

In June 2022, the Statistics SA revealed in its General Household Survey that social grants remained a vital safety net, particularly in the poorest provinces.

The reality of unemployment hits harder among rural-based communities, especially among women who due to land degradation by mining, climate change and lack of access to markets, are forced to move away from agriculture and find alternative ways of survival, including artisanal mining.

The findings of the 2015 research articulated in the African Union and the African Mineral’s Development Centre report highlighted a number of key gender-related challenges that women face in the sector. Sadly, these remain true today as they were back when the research was undertaken.

In the days after Makgareetsa’s death Rakgadi Kgomo, a spokesperson for the Babina Tlou baga Teka Traditional Authority remarked: “This mineral is like bananas on a mountain. If people are hungry and they see bananas on the mountain you can’t tell them they can’t have it because they don’t have a licence. If they are hungry they will go for it.”

• Lucas Ledwaba is the author of Broke & Broken – The Shameful Legacy of Gold Mining in SA and A Desire to Return to the Ruins. He is the editor and publisher of Mukurukuru Media.