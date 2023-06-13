SOWETAN | Hooliganism dims the shine in sport

There are many reasons why this year’s Comrades Marathon winners Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn, who won their respective men’s and women’s races, should be celebrated.
The obvious one is their record-breaking feat ensuring SA claimed double gold during Sunday’s edition of the ultra-marathon. Dijana shattered David Gatebe’s record set in 2016 on his way to triumph while Steyn beat Frith van der Merwe’s record to finish first.
The other reason is their performance in the iconic race that draws participants from across the globe represents a huge moment of pride for the nation at a time when such sporting achievements at international level have been few and far.
Dijana’s success in retaining the marathon title in Durban, for example, against more than 2,000 international runners is inspirational on its own for a former security guard from Mahikeng, who first tasted victory in his second attempt of the “Ultimate Human Race”.
Another reason to celebrate the pair has to do with appreciating the aspect of community building that sport is known for, in uniting people and building a sense of belonging.
But their victories on Sunday unfortunately came on the backdrop of deplorable acts of cheating in the run up to the marathon which saw at least 25 athletes disqualified for submitting false information to qualify.
We must be clear that there should be no sympathy for cheaters in sport and they deserve to be banned for life. Cheaters must live with the consequences of their actions which seek to gain unfair advantage over others.
There were, however, two other regrettable incidents at the weekend. One was at the Harry Gwala Stadium where gunshots rang out at the conclusion of the second ABC Motsepe Championship semifinal between Orbit College and Msinga United.
The second incident was where football coach Mike Lukhubene and another unidentified person were shot dead in Khayelitsha after a match on Sunday. Both these incidents must be condemned but also ought to make us reflect deeply about what has gone wrong in the sport.
The dearth of achievements on the field of soccer at international level coinciding with the rise in acts of hooliganism in the sport is the most troubling.
SOWETAN | Hooliganism dims the shine in sport
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Safa condemns ‘violent acts of hooliganism and thuggery’ at ABC Motsepe national play-offs
