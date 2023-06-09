ZIZAMELE CEBEKHULU-MAKHAZA | SA's prison reform system needs complete overhaul

Prisoner rehabilitation is a key pillar in the fight for a safer society, fostering effective social reintegration, decreasing recidivism rates and ultimately reducing crime. But the current state of SA’s prison rehabilitation programmes leaves much to be desired.

As a result, the country’s approach to prisoner reform requires comprehensive and urgent changes that address the root causes of crime, restore prisoner dignity, and prevent prisons from becoming so-called universities of crime instead of a site for new beginnings.

To achieve this, the government must focus its attention on three critical areas:

Prison locations

SA’s prisons are severely overcrowded, with national overcrowding rates of more than 30% – an issue that worsens tension, violence, and mental health issues among inmates and creates unfavourable conditions for rehabilitation. But as the government rolls out new prisons, it must consider moving prisons to rural settings.

Rural areas offer a better-suited environment for implementing prisoner rehabilitation programmes far away from the criminal networks operating in urban areas.

Furthermore, by taking advantage of greater land availability to implement land-based programmes and activities such as farming, gardening, or working in factories, prisoners can develop valuable vocational skills, learn responsibility, and experience the therapeutic benefits of being immersed in nature. These activities contribute to prisoners’ personal growth and provide a sense of achievement and purpose, which is crucial for successful reintegration into society.

Finally, investing in agricultural and workshop facilities would promote the greater self-sustainability of prisons and reduce overall costs, allowing prisoners to play a role in producing their own food or generating revenue. Simultaneously, this would provide inmates with valuable training needed to secure employment opportunities in the future.

Employment and skills development

Following on from the points above, a primary benefit of allowing prisoners to work in this manner provides them with the opportunity to earn money. Many incarcerated individuals are breadwinners and their ability to provide for their families with financial support is abruptly halted when they are locked up.

Allowing them to work would enable them to earn some income and fulfill their responsibilities towards their families. This could help to alleviate the financial burden placed on families, and contribute to the stability and wellbeing of both prisoners and their loved ones, preventing more people from entering lives of crime from necessity.

By providing employment, we can foster a sense of purpose, responsibility, and self-worth among incarcerated individuals, and set themon a better path. Likewise, prisoners can learn the importance of punctuality, reliability, and effective communication, which are highly valued in the workforce. By instilling these qualities and enhancing their skill set, prisoners can build a strong foundation for their future, both professionally and personally.

Employment also provides a sense of purpose and a positive outlet for their energy and creativity. Meaningful work offers a structured routine and a productive way to occupy prisoners’ time, reducing idleness and the potential for engaging in negative behaviour.

Resources

Adequate funding and resources must be allocated for staff training, evidence-based interventions and programmes, thus creating an environment suitable for rehabilitation.

By focusing on education, vocational training, mental health support, and addiction treatment, rehabilitation programmes can enact meaningful and positive changes which will prevent further criminal behaviour, and equip prisoners with the necessary skills to transition into a law-abiding life.

Access to essential resources, including psychologists and social workers, is vital for successful implementation. However, the current scarcity of these services pose a significant challenge.

To bridge this gap, recruiting, training, and retaining professionals is essential. Expanding the availability of such skills to inmates, the department of correctional services can provide comprehensive mental healthcare, which will enable healing, growth, and successfully reintegration.into society.

A comprehensive approach to prisoner rehabilitation complemented by skills training and work, can empower individuals to break the cycle of crime.. Through these efforts, we can create a more just and inclusive criminal justice system that promotes rehabilitation, reduces the risk of reoffending, and contributes to the overall safety and wellbeing of our communities.

• Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza, President of Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union