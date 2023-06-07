ZUKO MDWABA | Modern CFOs evolving to ensure new competitive advantages

In the face of unprecedented economic and geopolitical headwinds, it is becoming increasingly challenging to maintain a durable and resilient business. Over the next decade, further changes in customer preferences, regulatory change, skills shortages and technology disruption will continue to test organisations across every industry. This is according to PwC’s latest annual survey of over 4,000 global CEOs – 40% of whom have said that their company may not be viable a decade from now if it continues running on its current path.

Keen to remain disciplined financially in the short-term, while also keeping an eye on future opportunities for growth, CEOs are calling on their chief financial officers (CFOs) to rethink their role – both in terms of the organisation itself and for their customers.

The role and influence of the CFO is expanding far beyond what has traditionally been viewed as a steward, balancing revenue generation today and investment in tomorrow. Taking on broader leadership responsibilities, the modern CFO is an effective problem-solver and efficient operator, leading strategic shifts that will positively affect the bottom line.

One of the greatest challenges facing today’s CFO is how to invest wisely in a downturn, especially in technologies that can help companies become more efficient as budgets tighten.

A partner to the C-suite in steering the business direction and product vision for the company, the modern CFO who understands the potential of strategies like automation and platform consolidation is best positioned to navigate their organisation away from disruption towards long-term success.

Having access to data across the whole business is essential for today’s CFO to make informed decisions. For companies, collecting, unifying and harmonising every piece of data connected to a customer is essential to delivering personalisation at scale and connecting with customers the way they need and want.

For many organisations, however, a key hindrance to their digital transformation and efficiency efforts, and customer experiences, is application growth. The average company is using 1,061 different applications to run its business and store customer data, yet 70% of these applications remain disconnected from one another.

The modern CFO must be a digital native – and that comes from deep understanding and partnerships with their CEO and technology team. Vendor consolidation is one important way to reduce complexities both for their IT infrastructure and their bottom line.

Evolving priorities of stakeholders and customers are also helping to shape today’s CFO agenda and even skill set. Whereas typically CFOs have focused on business performance and return on investment, now CFOs need to communicate beyond the numbers.

Take the example of environmental, social and governance. CFOs are uniquely placed to help drive these initiatives forward, aligning finance and non-finance teams to the organisation’s goals and also driving the conversation around transparency and reporting.

It is a challenging time for all businesses but change also creates opportunities to develop new competitive advantages and evolve to win. With a focus on technology that delivers value, long-term cost savings, and ultimately, solid return on investment, leaders should bet on the CFO that invests in the future rather than pausing progress.

With the right technology, they can increase automation and reduce the number of technology vendors needed to manage their business. They can also ensure their organisation’s relevance, agility and resilience for whatever disruptions and changes may come over the next decade.

• Mdwaba is a Salesforce Area VP/Africa executive & its SA country leader