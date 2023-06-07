SOWETAN | No place for bullying anywhere

There is a lot going wrong on many levels in SA today, especially in governance, that many probably think we can’t do anything right. The negative often hogs attention, sometimes unnecessarily so. That is why to a large extent the good, which often comes camouflaged as the insignificant, is ignored.
Well-oiled systems sometimes tend to turn what should have been notables into the mundane. However, we live in a nascent democracy all of 29 years old, hardly remarkable in the grander scheme of things.
It is in this spirit that we celebrate a small victory for an employee of the state who was effectively summarily dismissed by a member of the cabinet for alleged gross negligence. SA is a constitutional democracy that seeks to place the rule of law, read: the constitution, above all else as we aim to mould a fair society and a democratic order based on justice.
No doubt human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi would have felt all too powerful to care when she instigated the axing of Nelly Letsholonyane, a deputy director-general of corporate services in the department. Kubayi was stuck in a lift in the department’s building on March 14 at about 19.53 and communicated her predicament on a WhatApp group. She said she had been informed that the responsible person, Letsholonyane, had already knocked off.
According to the labour court judgment, Letsholonyane was notified of the incident within minutes and proceeded to take steps detailed in the ruling to rescue the situation. The next morning, she was summoned to Kubayi’s office and issued with a letter of intention to dismiss her on the grounds of gross negligence. She had roughly two days to write to the minister and state why she should not be dismissed. Two weeks later, she was presented with Hobson’s Choice: resign, be dismissed or take early retirement.
She chose the latter, but opted to challenge the minister in the labour court after she called her on the phone to deliver the news that she had been fired.
It all smacks of the arrogance of power, and we are glad that the labour court sent Kubayi packing and ordered Letsholonyane’s reinstatement. Thank God for such small mercies as the court was not cowed by the powerful but stood by the proverbial David to pronounce on matters without fear and favour.
