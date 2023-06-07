LESETJA DIKGALE | Municipalities must heed calls for accountability

If there is any silver lining to the 2021/2022 auditor-general’s Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA) tabled in parliament on Tuesday May 31 2023, it is that emulation of good financial management and governance practices is crucial for SA’s municipalities to achieve acceptable municipal audit outcomes.

The audit outcomes report paints a mixed picture of financial management and governance in SA municipalities. And yes, South Africans and our communities deserve better results and returns.

While 55% of municipalities received clean and unqualified audits, the remaining 45% struggled with poor audit outcomes. The SA Local Government Association (Salga) rightly calls on these municipalities to take immediate action and emulate the success achieved by their counterparts.

It is commendable that more than half of the municipalities, responsible for a significant portion of the local government budget, provided credible financial statements and achieved acceptable audit outcomes. This demonstrates that effective financial management is achievable, and it is encouraging to see that there has been no noticeable regression in the first year of the new local government term.

However, it is deeply concerning that a significant portion of municipal finances remains unaccounted for. The inability to produce credible financial statements for about one-third of the funds under local government control raises serious questions about transparency and accountability.

Salga rightly emphasises the need for accountability and consequence management in addressing the breakdowns in municipal financial management controls and non-compliance with MFMA regulations. It is essential to establish a renewed approach that rewards excellence while punishing mediocrity and maladministration. Municipalities must take stern actions towards non-submission of financial statements and work towards eliminating and recovering lost funds due to irregular, fruitless, and wasteful expenditure.

Leadership plays a pivotal role in achieving positive audit outcomes, as highlighted by Salga and the auditor-general of SA. Stable leadership in key positions such as the municipal manager and chief financial officer (CFO) is crucial. Councils must urgently fill all vacant municipal manager and CFO positions with ethical and technically skilled individuals who can effectively perform their duties. Mayors and speakers must act in the public interest, hold the administration accountable, and enforce consequence management without fear or favour.

The issue of consumer debt, with municipalities owed a staggering R306bn for services consumed, further exacerbates the challenges faced by local governments. This situation hampers municipalities’ ability to honour obligations to creditors like Eskom and water boards and negatively affects financial health and service delivery. Municipalities must consistently implement credit control policies and urge consumers to honour their bills to address this growing problem.

The fiscal framework allocated to municipalities perpetuates the structural factors that impede their ability to fulfil their constitutional mandate. With only 9.1% of nationally raised revenue allocated to municipalities, despite being responsible for approximately 46% of the functions outlined in the constitution.

On the other hand, their ability to raise local revenue is also severely eroded by the attitudes and actions of government institutions such as Eskom who refuse to support municipal credit control measures in their areas of supply and by failure to pay for rates and municipal services by government departments. Unfunded mandates and the lack of financial support must be addressed to enable municipalities to function effectively.

To improve the audit outcomes of municipalities over time, Salga’s four-pillar approach, encompassing leadership, governance, financial management, and institutional capacity, is a step in the right direction. By adopting a multidisciplinary and multi-stakeholder approach, municipalities can gradually and sustainably enhance their financial management and governance practices.

The importance of credible financial statements, transparency, and accountability in local government cannot be overstated. Municipalities must heed the calls and prioritise turning around their financial management and governance. By emulating the success of those municipalities that have consistently achieved clean audits, local governments can regain public trust, ensure effective service delivery, and create a prosperous future for all South Africans.

• Cllr Dikgale is the working group chairperson of municipal finance and fiscal policy at the SA Local Government Association