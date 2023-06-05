×



READER LETTER | Bible ban prank shows lack of focus for peaceful life

By READER LETTER - 05 June 2023 - 12:46
Bible, file image
Image: Pixabay

Sometimes you wonder how right can be so wrong, but the banning of the Bible in a school in Utah, US,  sets a new low standard. Or is it a high standard?

A prank from a parent concerned about book banning requested the Bible be banned and now we know that not only can the Bible be banned but probably every book written.

Banning, it appears, has no limits with scientific facts including evolution on the naughty list, and in India even the periodic table has been removed from the school curriculum.

Let's work on banning the bomb, religious and racial discrimination and once those are solved then we will be living in a better world.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

