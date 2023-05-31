SOWETAN | SAPS very insensitive to Ntumbas

Mthokozisi Ntumba was minding his business walking in a street in Braamfontein, central Johannesburg, after a visit to the doctor when tragedy struck one day in March 2021. Braamfontein is a student neighbourhood, where the main campus of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) is located. There are also a few other centres of post-matric education institutions.
Usually the opening months of the academic year bring with them conflict, as often student protests break out for one issue or the other.
Ntumba emerged from the doctor’s rooms into the typical chaos of a protest in the streets that fateful day. Out of nowhere a police nyala pulled up by the pavement and the occupants opened fire. Ntumba was hit despite his pleas to the policemen who had alighted from the nyala, caught on camera, and fired rubber bullets. He succumbed to his injuries.
The murder trial that followed unfortunately returned no justice for his family as the four policemen charged were acquitted. The National Prosecuting Authority is appealing the verdict, leaving some hope for Ntumba’s loved ones that maybe, just maybe, they can get that elusive justice.
But the news as reported by Sowetan yesterday of the outcome of an internal police disciplinary hearing against the four officers must have opened old wounds. One of the cops Sgt Madimetja Legodi was found not guilty while WO Victor Mohammed, Cst Tshepiso Kekana and Sgt Cidraas Motseothata were each given a two-month suspension without pay. They are all back on duty now as the sanction was imposed in January.
Ntumba’s family is understandably outraged at this turn of events, and police watchdog Ipid which investigates crimes and other excesses committed by the police, declared the suspension “lenient” and that it was likely to encourage reckless police behaviour that could lead to loss of innocent lives such as Ntumba’s, with impunity.
The law must run its course, of course, and until the appeal court rules otherwise the four should be regarded as innocent. However the insensitive way in which the SAPS handled this matter leaves much to be desired.
