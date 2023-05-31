×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | SAPS very insensitive to Ntumbas

By Sowetan - 31 May 2023 - 08:59
Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed on March 10 2021 in Braamfontein when police fired rubber bullets dispersing students who were protesting in the area.
Mthokozisi Ntumba was killed on March 10 2021 in Braamfontein when police fired rubber bullets dispersing students who were protesting in the area.
Image: Supplied

Mthokozisi Ntumba was minding his business walking in a street in Braamfontein, central Johannesburg, after a visit to the doctor when tragedy struck one day in March 2021. Braamfontein is a student neighbourhood, where the main campus of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) is located. There are also a few other centres of post-matric education institutions.

Usually the opening months of the academic year bring with them conflict, as often student protests break out for one issue or the other.

Ntumba emerged from the doctor’s rooms into the typical chaos of a protest in the streets that fateful day. Out of nowhere a police nyala pulled up by the pavement and the occupants opened fire. Ntumba was hit despite his pleas to the policemen who had alighted from the nyala, caught on camera, and fired rubber bullets. He succumbed to his injuries.

The murder trial that followed unfortunately returned no justice for his family as the four policemen charged were acquitted. The National Prosecuting Authority is appealing the verdict, leaving some hope for Ntumba’s loved ones that maybe, just maybe, they can get that elusive justice.

But the news as reported by Sowetan yesterday of the outcome of an internal police disciplinary hearing against the four officers must have opened old wounds. One of the cops Sgt Madimetja Legodi was found not guilty while WO Victor Mohammed, Cst Tshepiso Kekana and Sgt Cidraas Motseothata were each given a two-month suspension without pay. They are all back on duty now as the sanction was imposed in January.

Ntumba’s family is understandably outraged at this turn of events, and police watchdog Ipid which investigates crimes and other excesses committed by the police, declared the suspension “lenient” and that it was likely to encourage reckless police behaviour that could lead to loss of innocent lives such as Ntumba’s, with impunity.

The law must run its course, of course, and until the appeal court rules otherwise the four should be regarded as innocent. However the insensitive way in which the SAPS handled this matter leaves much to be desired.

Internal probe let-off for Ntumba police officers

The family of slain Mthokozisi Ntumba and the police watchdog have slammed a disciplinary sanction given to four officers in relation to his killing ...
News
1 day ago

Ntumba's family eager to fight on for justice

The family of slain City of Tshwane employee Mthokozisi Ntumba is considering appealing against last week's high court judgment that acquitted the ...
News
10 months ago

Ntumba verdict a blow to rule of law

It is reasonable to wonder if the state did everything it could to get justice for Ntumba and his family.
Opinion
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death
Maimane lays culpable homicide charge against ministers after death of ...