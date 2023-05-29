SOWETAN | Invest effort, resources in education

In March, several schools in Gauteng responded to our call to compete in our inaugural Sowetan SA Home loans School Quiz competition.
Along with their entries, schools were expected to motivate why they ought to be chosen to compete.
Their motivations lay bare the state of education in our country and the structural limitations in our schooling system, which diminish chances of success.
Some told us how studying in overcrowded classrooms affected the most basic function of learning. Others shared their desperation to escape the conditions of poverty in which they live.
For the past three weeks, in front of their peers, parents and teachers, teams from competing schools went head to head in a gruelling contest meant to test their knowledge of current affairs.
Eager to win, their passion was palpable.
Their energy was exceptional and, importantly, demonstrated their hunger to access better opportunities.
Invest effort, resources in education
UN study points to obstacles to child development in SA
Ultimately, St Francis College took home top honours.
This initiative has once again highlighted how the function of basic education cannot be left to government alone, not withstanding that the state exclusively has a constitutional mandate to serve in this regard.
Indeed we must continue to put pressure on government to step up and be accountable for its failures.
But the problems our children face are multifaceted and so entrenched that they demand a lot more from all of us.
Just weeks ago, a global study found that the majority of learners in grade 4 were unable to read for meaning. The multigenerational impact of this cannot be overstated.
Children who cannot read to the required standard grow up to be adults who are not properly equipped with the tools they need to function in a fast developing world.
The report’s findings cannot be removed from the reality of the multiple structural crises that affect the quality of our education and its outcomes.
St Francis College triumphs at the Sowetan-SA Home Loans School Quiz
Without meaningful and consistent interventions, big and small, we will not be able to change the situation. But, again, these interventions cannot be left to government alone.
We need more investment in education to create opportunities for young people to excel in fields of study they are naturally inclined to embrace.
What our quiz initiative has affirmed to us is that contrary to some assertions, young people in this country are yearning to pursue success, if only they are given an opportunity to do so.
