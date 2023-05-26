Many people worldwide are affected by type 2 diabetes. It is important for individuals to know their diabetes status so that diagnosis is made early to start treatment and prevent complications which are far more costly to treat.
In order for diabetes to be diagnosed early you need to do regular check-ups and during these evaluations the doctor or nurse will screen for common medical conditions .
“I appeal to people to think and change their dietby eating more fresh food that than cooked meals and less processed food. Please cut out on sugary drinks. Exercise is always good for people especially for mental health. Eating lots of vegetables, even affordable ones like cabbage and carrots, is very good. Also try to get protein from legumes like lentils and beans,” said Prof Goldstein.
SA has the second highest number of people with type 2 diabetes. The country has seen a rapid increase in the prevalence of diabetes, where it has almost tripled from 4.5% in 2010 to 12.7% in 2019. The South African Medical Association (Sama) has revealed that diabetes was the second leading underlying cause of death in SA in 2016 and 2017. Furthermore, it was found to be the number one leading underlying cause of death in females.
• Molemane is a diabetes activist and also a journalist at KayaFM
PITSO MOLEMANE | More SA blacks fall prey to type 2 diabetes due to poor diet, obesity
Eating fresh food and regular exercise are some of the preventive measures
Image: 123RF
Obesity or being overweight is a risk factor for developing the silent killer disease, type 2 diabetes.
The disease is becoming common among black South Africans and some of the contributing factors are lack of exercise and poor dietary choices, leading to insulin resistance. This means that the cells in your muscles, fat, and liver don’t respond well to insulin and can’t easily take up glucose from your blood.
Image: Supplied
“Obesity is also a risk factor for other medical conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, insulin resistance, heart diseases and stroke. There is a link between obesity and type 2 diabetes. An obese person must have an idea of where their fat is distributed in the body,” said diabetes expert Dr Isaac Mashititisho, a specialist physician at Sefako Makgatho Health Science University in Tshwane and at Dr George Mukhari Hospital.
“A person who has central/abdominal fat or fat in the internal organs such as the liver, skeletal muscle and the pancreas becomes insulin resistant, leading to the development of diabetes. Fat distribution is different in ethnic groups. This is one of the reasons why diabetes is common or increasing in certain ethnic groups than others. Controlling what we eat and controlling our weight is important. These measures reduce the risk of developing diabetes,” explained Mashititisho.
Many people worldwide are affected by type 2 diabetes and the numbers of those affected continues to rapidly increase especially among black Africans, who, in the past were not as affected as other population groups.
According to studies many people are not aware that they are suffering from diabetes, especially black Africans. They only know about their diabetes status at health facilities when they have a complication such as blindness, lower limb gangrene followed by amputation, stroke, heart attack and kidney failure.
According to Prof Susan Goldstein, public health specialist at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science, the reason that diabetes is on the rise is because many people are obese. A third of the adult population in SA is overweight or obese. Though obesity and diabetes don’t discriminate by colour, the a number of black people with diabetes in SA is on the rise due to poor dietary choices.
Image: 123RF
She said it was harder to eat healthy when you are poor and when fresh fruit and vegetables aren’t easily accessible. The cause of obesity and thus diabetes is largely drinking sugary beverages, which have no nutritional value such fizzy drinks, and eating ultra processed foods.
“In addition there are cultural and other reasons why obesity is on the increase. HIV and Aids gave rise to perceptions where being thin was associated with poor health. As a result people are scared of losing weight. On the contrary, being overweight is seen as a sign of wealth and prosperity,” added Prof Goldstein.
Diabetes is a disease that gets worse with time. When diagnosed late or not controlled after diagnosis it may cause complications, some of which may not be reversible. These include injury to the eyes, kidneys, heart, nerves and the brain.
Image: Supplied
PITSO MOLEMANE | Growing up with diabetes was tough
