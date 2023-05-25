ZEPH NHLEKO | DBSA toasts 40 years of development progress as SOE

The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) turns 40 this year! And further good news is that in April last year Boitumelo Mosako became the first woman to become the organisation's CEO.
The DBSA was founded in 1983 by its shareholders – the government of SA and the bantustan governments of Transkei, Bophuthatswana, Venda and Ciskei. It commenced operations in February 1984. Between 1983 and 1993, the bank provided loan and grant financial development interventions worth R40,5bn.
Some of the notable projects facilitated during its first decade of existence include building the Fika Patso Dam in QwaQwa in present-day Free State province for R21,5m. Other early projects include the rehabilitation of 62km of the N2 road in Transkei (now part of Eastern Cape) for R37m; development of the R66 road linking Ulundi, Nongoma and Pongola in KwaZulu homeland (now part of KZN) for R39m; building the DBSA headquarters in Midrand for R26m; building the Isithebe, Madadeni and Ezakheni industrial parks in KwaZulu for R64m; building Umtata College of Education in Transkei for R35m and the Ndebele College of Education in KwaNdebele (now part of Mpumalanga) for R28m; facilitating the Alexandra township urban renewal programme for R54m and initiating the Lesotho Highlands water projects for R72m.
The DBSA also played a significant role in reshaping policy prior to the democratic dispensation in the areas of poverty, regional development, land reform, education, urban-rural interface, urban development and housing.
For its role in postapartheid SA, a transformation committee was established in December 1994 to advise the minister of finance on the focus, structure and functions of a transformed DBSA. The committee reviewed the development finance system in SA and recommended that the DBSA (which they had recommended be renamed Infrastructure Development Bank), should narrow its focus of operations to infrastructure development. More specifically, it was recommended that the bank should be reconstituted as a South African government subsidiary and its primary purpose should be to promote economic growth, development, human resource development and institutional capacity building through sustainable development projects and programmes centred on the provision of infrastructure.
Since then, the DBSA has grown its annual level of loan disbursements from R717m in 1994 to R12,9bn in 2022. During the same period interest income increased from R547m to R8,9bn; the loan book from R4,8bn to R90bn; shareholder’s equity from R4,5bn to R42,9bn; net earnings from R255m to R3,6bn and total assets from R6bn to R100bn. Today the DBSA is working on an infrastructure project pipeline worth more than R155bn across its various divisions.
It is acknowledged that the overall national economic performance from 1994 to 2022 falls short of citizens’ expectations with national gross domestic product averaging 2,4%, unemployment 25%, poverty 51% and inequality 68%. However, many South African public and private corporates have made contributions to ensure that we stay afloat over these past 29 years. The DBSA is one of them. It is therefore an unfounded myth to say all state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are dysfunctional. The DBSA is among those SOEs that remain resilient and operate in accordance with all relevant prescripts.
The mainstay that has kept the DBSA resilient and ensured impressive performance since 1994 can be summed up into four critical factors. First, the DBSA constantly strives for its corporate values of high performance, integrity, innovation, service orientation and shared vision.
Secondly, the DBSA adheres to strong governance that involves staff, the board and the shareholder. Third, the bank continuously and carefully plans leadership changes to ensure leadership stability at executive and board levels. The DBSA has, for example, had only seven permanent CEOs in 40 years. The three acting CEOs only spent 19 months during this time.
Lastly, the bank always shows appreciation to its staff and offers sound employee value proposition in return. The DBSA intends to multiply its current performance many folds over the next 40 years!
Nhleko is DBSA’s chief economist
ZEPH NHLEKO | DBSA toasts 40 years of development progress as SOE
