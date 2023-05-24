MELODIE LABUSCHAIGNE | Tissue engineering showing immense promise in SA

Much like human blood, human tissue – including bone, skin, heart valves and corneas – is used in a number of surgical applications to treat patients for a variety of conditions including severe burns, torn tendons and ligaments, and to repair musculoskeletal structure such as teeth, skin and spinal components.

And just like human blood there is no synthetic alternative that matches that power of real human tissue, but the possibilities for engineered tissue are growing by the day and showing immense promise.

To understand why tissue engineering is an increasingly important focus area for the biomedical sector, it is useful to unpack the current need for human tissue among patients in SA.

At any given time, about 2,780 South Africans are in need of an organ to save or dramatically improve their quality of life. The demand for human tissue for transplantation means that this number may increase to about 5,000 persons relying on donors for these lifesaving anatomic materials and organs.

Yet, tissue and organ donation does not readily happen in SA. According to the latest figures, only 1.4 per million South Africans are registered organ donors.

Tissue engineering is one of the most dynamic biomedical disciplines with enormous potential to positively affect the lives of countless patients by assembling functional constructs that restore, maintain or improve damaged tissues or whole organs, as per the National Institutes of Health definition.

In fact, one of the key advantages of tissue engineering is its ability to regenerate a patient’s own tissue and organs, which eliminates the issue of biocompatibility. In SA where the chronic disease burden costs the economy millions each year, tissue engineering has the potential to offer an integrated solution that eases the pressure on the healthcare sector and ultimately ensures better patient outcomes.

But tissue engineering is not free of ethical challenges and it’s crucial that these questions and concerns are identified at an early stage. Not only is it part of science’s responsibility towards society but in the best interest of the field itself.

The need for ethico-legal oversight is driven by the obligation scientists, researchers, engineers and healthcare professionals have to protect patients, manage medical risks and safety issues, and comply with the minimal legal, ethical, scientific and medical standards set in various regions and jurisdictions.

In the South African context both research and anecdotal findings point to the need for ethico-legal requirements that address the concerns below.

Some of the most controversial ethico-legal challenges regarding tissue transplantation are the following:

Because some tissue products may require the use of embryonic stem cells, moral objections regarding the use of these cells may arise, as it may require that human embryonic stem cells be sourced by means of the destruction of a five to seven week-old embryo.

In order to develop genetically identical or compatible tissue for transplantation, it may be necessary to rely on a process known as somatic cell nuclear transfer, which not only requires the use of human embryonic stem cells, but is furthermore controversial because it constitutes a form of human cloning.

The proliferation of the cells required in some tissue products poses challenging intellectual property questions relating to the patenting of living things, including the right of the donors of the cells to co-own or benefit from the sale of products developed using their cells or tissues.

It would be remiss to not acknowledge that tissue engineering as a vehicle for supplying medical products to SA and other low- and middle-income countries is still very much in its infancy. .

It's only with appropriate guidelines and a robust legal framework in place that tissue engineering will reach its potential and measurably improve the quality of life of those patients who would otherwise have no option but to wait for a tissue or organ voluntarily donated.

• Professor Melodie Labuschaigne is professor in medical law and ethics in the department of jurisprudence in the school of law, Unisa and member of the board, Bone SA.