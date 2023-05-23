NOBUNTU HLAZO-WEBSTER | Only the voters can reclaim their power

A story is told about how a Zanu-PF official told an elections rally around the year 2000 something to the effect that if the party were to field a donkey, supporters of the Zimbabwean governing party had the obligation to vote for that donkey.

The story was received with derision in SA. Locals thought of themselves as too politically sophisticated to be dictated to by a political party to vote an obviously sub-standard candidate just because their beloved political party said they should.

Given this, who would have thought that Johannesburg would have, not one but two mayors coming from a party that won three (0,95%) of 270 council seats. Kabelo Gwamanda has replaced his comrade Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg’s first citizen.

Amad lasted less than three months as mayor, a period characterised by a series of embarrassing public statements that showed him out of depth for the kind of job he had been entrusted with.

The city announced that the Patriotic Alliance’s Kenny Kunene (whose party got a whopping 2,93% of the vote) would take over as the city’s interim mayor while his nominal boss was out in Cape Town sorting out some stuff.

Johannesburg has indeed become a city of great possibilities.

If we were to take the step back and ask ourselves how did it come that we have Gwamanda and the Al Jama-Ah party wearing the most important political chains in the city, we might find ourselves, the electorate, responsible for this tragicomedy playing itself out.

Democracy demands an activist population and political parties aware that they hold power in stewardship of the people. In other words, political parties must understand themselves to be servants of the mandate of the electorate and not their overlords to do as they please with their votes.

The pact between the ANC and the EFF in Gauteng metros Johannesburg and in Ekurhuleni is a prime example of what happens when power is transferred from the people, the voters, to the elites who run political parties.

To put it crudely, SA has replaced a minority government based on race and replaced it with an even smaller minority government based on ranking within political parties.

Here is some bit of good and bad news.

The bad news is that we got ourselves here. We abdicated our responsibility as an electorate to hold those we lend power to accountable for how they use the power we loan them.

The ANC and the EFF are able to elect Gwamanda because the ward councilors know they will not have to explain to anyone why they thought he was the best person to lead this important city to the stability and prosperity desperately needed.

Johannesburg has a duty to succeed and stay ahead of the curve.

It will not discharge this responsibility, however, if it keeps churning out mayors more for the convenience of the schemes of the party elites than for what is in the best interests of the voting citizens.

The good news is that it is still in the hands of the electorate to change the city leadership to reflect their dreams and aspirations. Only the voter can reclaim their power. Political parties are not going to hand it over to them on a platter.

Ultimately democracy belongs to the people and not to political party leaders or those who have been voted in.

It keeps being clear that democracy at any level requires a tripartite agreement between the candidate, the party that deploys and the community to be represented.

The current system where candidates are accountable only to the party will keep giving us the Gwamandas of this world with the electorate feeling like there is nothing they can do.

Such a scenario should scare anyone who believes in democracy. Dictatorships start taking shape when the electorate becomes so disillusioned and feel that their voice does not count. That implications thereof are just too ghastly to contemplate.

Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster is deputy leader and co-founder of Build One SA.