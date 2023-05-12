SOWETAN | Bank note ‘error’ points to deeper injustice

Whether or not the Xitsonga language translation of the Reserve Bank is right or wrong as it appears in the new bank notes depends on who you listen to.
This was very much clear as language experts differed sharply over the translation of Reserve Bank as Bangikulu, which has been used in the new bank notes.
The Pan South African Language Board said the use of Banginkulu [note an extra N in spelling] in the old notes was an error which they sought to rectify.
The board said it advised the central bank on the need for the correction, explaining that the inclusion of an extra ‘N’ would be used when referring to a person not an institution. Others begged to differ.
This explanation didn’t help much, with at least one Xitsonga historian and author, Ntsako Shivambu, blaming the spelling on the new bank notes on geographic dialect influence.
The debate has, however, brought to the fore important conversations about our languages and their development in writing. It has demonstrated that much work still needs to be done to preserve our languages and affirm our identity.
Let’s face it, although Xitsonga is one of the official languages, it remains marginalised, which means finding its writers outside the geographic area where it is most spoken is rare.
It therefore goes without saying that an inaccurate use of the language even on official bank notes or government documents would take longer to rectify. The bigger picture here, though, is the development of our languages so they can thrive beyond the geographic space where they are mostly in use.
For this to happen we need to encourage their correct use broadly and advance them through reading, writing, radio and television. Language is an important part of human connection and can help break stereotypical barriers in any society.
All our languages are unique both in structure and in the way they reflect the culture of the people who speak them. Our cultural diversity is reflected in the languages we speak.
While no consensus has been reached yet on the correct spelling of Reserve Bank in Xitsonga, the debate should not be limited to the bank notes. The discourse must now look at the development of the language as an important element of our nation building.
