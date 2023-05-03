THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Kudos to SABC for highlighting health issues

On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the United Nations Education, Scientific Community Organization (Unesco) World Press Day, the SABC Media & Society shone a spotlight on mental health challenges facing media practitioners.
A thorny subject that most people tend to gloss over or completely ignore, took place days after CNN and Fox News fired their respective popular anchors who have a fair share of their controversies.
Qatar’s Al Jazeera’s Listening Post also touched on the decision by CNN to unceremoniously terminate the services of This Morning anchor Don Lemon after seventeen years and the decision by embattled Fox News, which recently settled millions of rand out of court lawsuit for misinformation, fired its controversial anchor Tucker Carlson.
To mark the annual special day on 3 May this year, Unesco organised a special anniversary event at UN headquarters in New York, marking the 30 years since the UN General Assembly’s decision proclaiming an international day for press freedom under the theme: “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”, signifying the enabling element of freedom of expression to enjoy and protect all other human rights.
Globally activities, media freedom activists, academics, institutions of higher learning, civil society and organisations such as the Press Council of South Africa, the South African Editors' Forum, Media Monitoring Africa, Press Attaches, Press Gallery Association and the National Press Club often organise events in line with Unesco to remind the world about the important role of the media as the eyes and ears of the public.
The events at CNN and Fox News might have no relevance or bearing in the South African context, but since we live in a global village, developments in the US and UK specifically resonate to the development of African content in general, and SA specifically.
South African media has had its own share of challenges, be it during apartheid era and since the dawn of democracy. Commercial and public media including community media, all have their challenges. Newspapers, radio and television alike have seen the good, the birth and the ugly in terms of the birth of new media competition, the shedding of jobs including declining in dwindling readership, viewership and listenership, even the closure of some publications.
All these challenges and many others such as blatant editorial interference by owners in some media outlets and those with power and influence including politicians and advertisers, threats against the media including online and cyberbullying, and a plethora of challenges have in one way or another affected the mental health of media practitioners.
It is commendable that the public broadcaster, which for nearly six months operated without a board of directors, managed to zoom in on mental health issues bedevilling media practitioners. This is despite making any reference to the importance of Press World Day. It is an indication that despite the challenges, the editorial team and the producers of different shows have the shoulder to the wheel.
Credit goes to the team at SABC Media & Society for the latest show and the last show of April to focus on mental health for media practitioners.
With South Africa commemorating Black Wednesday, otherwise now referred to as Press Freedom Day on October 19, such debates and discussions should neither disappear or dissipate, or worse be swept under the carpet, but ensure those affected get psychological help. Organisations such the South African Depression and Anxiety Group and other mental health experts instead of being left to their own devices, and worse resort to some destructive measures.
• Sepotokele is a journalist, communication strategist, media trainer and journalism lecturer
THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Kudos to SABC for highlighting health issues
Journalists face a plethora of challenges such as editorial interference
Image: Tyrone Arthur
