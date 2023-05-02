SOWETAN | May Day meaningless to the jobless
By Sowetan - 02 May 2023 - 08:02
Yesterday, millions of workers across the globe observed and celebrated the strength and value of their labour that has contributed to the development of many nations.
Workers’ Day has been observed internationally on May 1s since 1891. In SA, it has its own significance with the history of labour and the fight against apartheid. It serves as both a reminder of the critical role trade unions played in the Struggle and a reflection on the progress made in protecting and maintaining workers’ rights...
SOWETAN | May Day meaningless to the jobless
Yesterday, millions of workers across the globe observed and celebrated the strength and value of their labour that has contributed to the development of many nations.
Workers’ Day has been observed internationally on May 1s since 1891. In SA, it has its own significance with the history of labour and the fight against apartheid. It serves as both a reminder of the critical role trade unions played in the Struggle and a reflection on the progress made in protecting and maintaining workers’ rights...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos