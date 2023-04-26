SOWETAN | Bring action to talks on initiation

There are many things that our government ought to be doing but has failed dismally in their mandate.
For that, we must hold them accountable.
However, as citizens we must resist the temptation to place overwhelmingly a responsibility on government to manage practices that we ought to take custodianship of.
This week the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) hosted a national indaba on cultural initiations.
The gathering between commissioners, traditional leaders and government officials was an opportunity to engage on pressing concerns about violations in the practice of the cultural rite of passage by boys in some of ethnic groups.
Top of the agenda was to discuss interventions that ought to be made to stop, in particular, the killing and mutilation of young men when they are on the mountains.
The matter is a sensitive one that demands cool heads and introspection from all involved.
Let us be clear. This rite of passage is a sacred practice to many South Africans from different cultural backgrounds and has been practiced over generations.
It is part of the expression of our identity which we must protect and hold to high regard.
However, like in all practices, we must interrogate the violent and criminal behaviour undertaken by rogues which leads to scores of young boys losing their lives through a process that, traditionally, promises to build them.
Indeed our law-enforcement officers must take seriously their responsibility to raid and clamp down on syndicates who run illegal initiation schools and kidnap and abuse young boys.
Such criminality must be met with a new vigour to ensure legal accountability.
But equally, the responsibility to make far reaching social and structural interventions rests with those who are custodians of this culture.
They must take seriously the responsibility to entrench among young boys a deeper understanding of the appropriate processes to be undertaken when observing this culture.
Importantly, those who practice it must take the necessary care to collectively guard and protect young men in their most vulnerable moments.
The indaba will make public its recommendations today.
These must be realistic, practical and culturally appropriate to address a crisis that continues to undermine a custom so sacred to many.
SOWETAN | Bring action to talks on initiation
