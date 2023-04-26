PAUL MASHATILE | Let us give greater value to our mental health

This week it was my honour to address the final session of the 2023 Mental Health Conference, which was rather appropriately themed: “Join the movement – time to talk about mental health”.
South African researchers, caregivers, policymakers, and other experts gathered at Emperor’s Palace to participate in what we hope will be a regular and established part of our calendar.
Some of the statistics and insights shared at the conference were quite alarming and point to a clear and present challenge that we, particularly in the public health sector will need to manage carefully with both determination and empathy.
Of the increasing numbers of our people succumbing to mental health illness, it is estimated that only 27% are currently receiving treatment for their conditions. This is unacceptably low and means three-quarters of the people who need critical care, are not receiving it.
Globally, there is also a complex interaction between the risk factors for HIV, TB, and STIs and mental health, which SA is not immune to. For example, there is a strong link between inequality, human rights violations, sexual and gender-based violence, and an increased risk of acquiring HIV, TB, and STIs.
In my capacity as the chairperson of the South African National Aids Council, we launched our National Strategic Plan for HIV, TB, and STIs for 2023-2028 on World TB Day, March 24. The NSP recognises individuals with mental health disorders as a critical and priority population.
All four goals of the new NSP have specific interventions and measures that are important for this priority group. Its implementation focuses on the integration of mental health services and support with both community-based and facility-based interventions and programmes.
It is important that during this time when stress, trauma, and anxiety are at an all-time high, people have access to high-quality care that is affordable. Our mental health care system is often fragmented and underfunded.
One of the many challenges that comes up in discussions of mental health, and which was canvassed at this week’s conference, is the continued stigma and discrimination associated with mental health illness in our communities. We must fight any form of discrimination and stigma.
Popular news outlets such as Sowetan, which is rooted in our communities, are a critical partner to the health authorities and other stakeholders and in fighting stigma, educating the general public, and promoting awareness and acceptance of those who struggle with mental health.
Offering hope to people with mental disorders and using suitable language and accurate terminology for treatments of mental illness are a few concerns that should be considered while reporting about issues relating to mental health and mental illness.
As a country, we should understand that poor mental health has a severe impact not only individuals, but families, communities, societies and economies.
In this regard, the recently launched 2022 World Health Organisation’s World Health Report, titled Transforming Mental Health for All, proposes a three-pillared approach to improved mental health:
First, we need to give greater value to mental health, starting with ourselves. We need to fiercely protect and adhere to good sleeping patterns, eat healthy diets, and personal fitness regimes. In this way, we will contribute to better communities and a better world. Second, we need to do more to promote mental health and prevent mental illness in our communities, and inter-sectoral collaboration is central to this. Third, we must continuously improve our mental health services, both in the public and private sectors.
This three-pillared approach reminds us of the inequity in South Africa: inequity in living conditions, inequity in exposure to risk, and inequity in the ability to access care when needed.
Attaining better mental health for all is, therefore, not merely about providing better mental health services, but also about dealing with the factors that negatively impact on mental health.
Let us work towards establishing environments that promote mental health and provide care, resources, and a culture of open communication and compassion.
