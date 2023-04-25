SOWETAN | Zille rants expose DA's cowardice
By Sowetan - 25 April 2023 - 07:31
The DA’s chairperson of the Federal Council, Helen Zille, thrives on controversy.
Her social media rants, which are often condescending, hateful and largely driven by discriminatory right-wing sentiments, have increasingly defined her politics in recent years. ..
SOWETAN | Zille rants expose DA's cowardice
The DA’s chairperson of the Federal Council, Helen Zille, thrives on controversy.
Her social media rants, which are often condescending, hateful and largely driven by discriminatory right-wing sentiments, have increasingly defined her politics in recent years. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos