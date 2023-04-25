KENOSI MOSALAKAE | SA constitution fails to be described as 'the best'

I long for the period post Rivonia Trial ending around 1983 pre UDF. No society can ever prosper without a common moral code.
Sometime around 1967/8 at the University of the North (Turfloop) an SRC president was deposed because he dared to give an interview to the SABC (Radio Bantu) without a mandate from the SRC. This was before Sasa, therefore it was just that the students shared common ethical principles. Radio Bantu was an apartheid instrument to brainwash its victims.
The attempt by the apartheid Nationalist Party to divide African people through the Bantustan and separate “tribal” universities strategy failed dismally. Instead, the most unifying philosophy, Black Consciousness, was conceived in the very bush colleges. The Black Consciousness Movement was able to articulate the fraud of the Bantustan system to the understanding of all. It was another era. Even the attempt to kindle intra-black violence following the 1976 uprisings failed dismally in that period as illustrated by the way the whole Soweto society rose to effectively stamp out the anti-community violence that erupted in Mzimhlope. The perpetrators of violence from Mzimhlophe Hostel were shown to be attempting to isolate themselves from what black people were about.
It was the era of “Black Power”, “Amandla! Ngawethu!”, meaning we as black people have the power to liberate ourselves.
However, in the late 80s the apartheid regime succeeded beyond imagination to divide black people into political silos. Regretfully this was accompanied by violence. And as the hostel dwellers again engaged in the effort reminiscent of that of Mzihlope in 1976, the bloodshed was sustained right into the early 1990’s because black society was divided. It could not be stopped. We were no longer just black people. We were ma-Vara-Vara, Ma-Zim-Zim. Inkatha, etc, playing right into the hands of “the enemy”.
In the end as apartheid was being buried there were no more historical enemies. The South African situation was portrayed as though there were no oppressors and no victims as the first president of the new SA said in his inaugural speech in 1994, “…that spiritual and physical oneness we all share with this common homeland explains the depth of the pain we all carried in our hearts as we saw our country tear itself apart in a terrible conflict, and as we saw it spurned, outlawed and isolated by the peoples of the world”.
The crowd around the Union Buildings on that day cheered (I was there too). I was dumbstruck. I thought there was oppression in SA, not a conflict.
Ultimately in the so-called new SA we live under a constitution that was designed by the apartheid government and those they chose to negotiate with. They did not allow black people to elect people they trusted to write that constitution. Mind you, whites had elected that apartheid government and had participated in a referendum to endorse the process that was going on.
A constitution is designed for the people it is meant to guide. This is the reason all so-called democratic countries hold referendums when entrenched cultural norms are to be tempered with by the constitution. In recent times we have seen states in the US holding referendums on homosexual marriages, corporal punishment, etc, and in many other countries in Western Europe.
In SA all was imposed on the people. And it is labelled “best constitution in the world”. No constitution anywhere can be “best constitution in the world”, especially one not designed by the [tested] will of the people.
The SA constitution is made for political parties’ “prosperity” (that is why it is so difficult to hold anyone to account), not for effective accountable governance of the country.
It therefore fails to be described as “best”.
In the meantime, the people, the electorate, do not have moral and ethical principles that are dear to and adhered to by all. Therefore, they do not independently judge things in terms of mutually accepted norms. People are guided by the need to be loyal to the party rather that what is best for my people and my country.
There appears to be little hope that this country can be better. It is actually impossible for a country to be “better” with its majority underdeveloped.
Mosalakae is a Sowetan reader
KENOSI MOSALAKAE | SA constitution fails to be described as 'the best'
A common moral code is crucial
Image: Thulani Mbele
