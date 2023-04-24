×

SOWETAN | Children's horror killings must stop

24 April 2023 - 11:17

The murders of two Soweto boys - Nqobizitha Zulu, 5, and Tshiamo Rabanye, 6, - call for urgent action to deal with this absurd blight on our society.

Nqobizitha’s lifeless body was found in a veld near Rockville, Soweto, while Tshiamo’s was found on a street in White City. The boys were last seen playing outside Tshiamo’s home last week before the gruesome discoveries.  Muthi is suspected to be behind their murder after their bodies were found mutilated...

