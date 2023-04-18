×

SOWETAN | State failing victims of crime

By SOWETAN - 18 April 2023 - 08:32

The Thabo Bester escape saga, which justifiably continues to dominate headlines, has provided us with insights on how the criminal justice system fails victims of crime.

This much became evidently clear last week when MPs berated the police’s inaction despite knowing that the convicted murderer and rapist had faked his death to escape from prison...

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
WATCH | Thabo Bester had a fake USA passport, explains Motsoaledi