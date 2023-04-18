SOWETAN | State failing victims of crime
By SOWETAN - 18 April 2023 - 08:32
The Thabo Bester escape saga, which justifiably continues to dominate headlines, has provided us with insights on how the criminal justice system fails victims of crime.
This much became evidently clear last week when MPs berated the police’s inaction despite knowing that the convicted murderer and rapist had faked his death to escape from prison...
