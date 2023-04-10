Let everything you do be done in love

To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.

Let the joy of the resurrection of Christ lift us up from loneliness, weakness and despair to strength, beauty, and happiness.

Our Lord has written the beauty of resurrection not in books alone but in every leaf of our lives.

Today, we remember Jesus` sacrifice and give thanks for what he brought to our world.

May God shower you with blessings, love, and peace. May all your respective Easter celebration services be blessed and filled with happiness, love and faith.

This is a message from Archbishop Prof Muzi Mshengu Tshabalala