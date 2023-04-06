SIYANDA MAGAYANA | Rid our university campuses of the culture of rape

Sexual violence in the form of sexual assault is a serious problem on South African university campuses, and it can be argued that it is sanctioned and embedded within institutional cultures.
Sexual assault on university campuses is a serious issue that affects many students and can have a devastating impact on the survivors, their families, and the wider community. Unfortunately, this is also a widespread problem, with many universities and colleges around the world reporting incidents of sexual assault and harassment.
For example, statistics from recent studies and reports show alarming rates of sexual violence. In a 2019 survey conducted by the Higher Education and Training HIV/AIDS Programme, 19% of students reported experiencing sexual assault on campus. The same survey found that 27% of students reported experiencing unwanted sexual advances, and 18% reported experiencing sexual harassment.
These statistics highlight the urgent need for institutions of higher learning to take action to address sexual violence, especially sexual assault and harassment within their institutions, which can be achieved through awareness campaigns such as Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). The month of April is SAAM – an important time to raise awareness and educate people about the importance of consent in all forms of sexual activity.
Consent is a fundamental aspect of healthy sexual relationships, and it is important to understand what it means and how to ask for it. Education on consent in higher education institutions can help prevent sexual assault and ensure that everyone is comfortable and safe during sexual activity. During SAAM, it is essential to educate ourselves and others on the importance of consent, how to recognise and address situations where it is not given, and how to create a culture of respect and understanding around sexual consent. This education can help promote a safer and more positive sexual culture on campuses.
The prevalence of rape culture at South African universities is a serious issue. Rape culture refers to the normalisation of sexual violence in our society and a culture where sexual violence is often excused, normalised, and even glorified; it manifests, for example, through victim blaming, protection of perpetrators, objectification of women, and jokes about rape, etc. This culture perpetuates harmful attitudes and behaviours that contribute to sexual harassment, assault, and rape.
These perceptions are learned from the way society is socialised, i.e., gender roles and cultural beliefs and attitudes that maintain that men are active agents and receivers of consent, while women are merely passive agents. This notion is problematic and has serious implications for gender equality and the way society perceives and treats women. For example, it reinforces gender stereotypes, perpetuates rape culture, ignores the complexity of consent, leads to victim-blaming, and re-enforces gender imbalances.
It is essential to address rape culture at universities, because sexual violence and harassment have a devastating impact on survivors and can affect their physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. Survivors of sexual violence may experience a range of negative outcomes, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and substance abuse.
Cultural beliefs and attitudes can have a significant impact on how consent is understood and practised in a society. As it stands, there are problematic views of it, hence it is crucial to re-socialise our society to get rid of these problematic attitudes.
By educating students on what constitutes consent and the importance of seeking it, institutions of higher education can help create a culture of respect, autonomy, and safety for all.
• Magayana is the senior officer in the gender equality and anti-discrimination office in the Unit for Institutional Change and Social Justice, at the University of the Free State
SIYANDA MAGAYANA | Rid our university campuses of the culture of rape
Students must be educated on consent
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
