BRIAN HARRIS | Are you covered against medical expense shortfalls from accidents this Easter?

The Easter holidays are notorious for high incidents of road traffic accidents, which can result in a variety of injuries from minor to serious, often requiring immediate medical attention. Festive periods also see increased incidents around other accidents, from sports injuries to household mishaps, which can also require a trip to the hospital.
When these accidents occur, and emergency medical care is necessary, medical expense shortfalls are often the result. While medical aid will typically pay a portion of costs, gap cover can save you from having to fund the shortfalls, which can be significant, out of pocket.
Accidental harm
With the increased traffic on the roads, car accidents are common around this time of the year. People travel long distances on holiday and are more frequently on the roads to visit friends and family. Car accidents can cause a range of injuries, from cuts and bruises to broken bones and more serious head and spinal injuries.
Even taking road accidents out of the equation, holidays often result in more frequent injuries around the home as well as injuries resulting from sporting and leisure activities. These injuries could result in a variety of medical expense shortfalls.
A trip to casualty for stitches on a weekend or holiday may not be covered by medical aid schemes if it does not result in hospitalisation and if you are away on holiday and cannot find a hospital in your network, there will also be non-Designated Service Provider (DSP) penalties.
In more serious accidents, if the emergency is life-threatening, you will be stabilised at a network hospital and then have to either move to a different hospital or pay penalties. In addition to initial treatment, which may involve specialists, surgeons and anaesthetists, car, and other accidents can require ongoing treatment, especially when underlying issues like lower back problems and rotator cuff injuries are exacerbated by accidental injury.
Falling short
Treatments that are not an emergency at a non-DSP hospital will typically involve a co-payment of up to R10,000. Even if treatment is sought at a network hospital, there can still be co-payments attached to certain procedures and treatments that can be up to R34,000 or even more.
Then the treatments themselves can result in shortfalls on accounts for doctors and specialists, as they may charge many times the medical aid rate, particularly when it comes to spinal and muscular-skeletal problems. For example, Turnberry Management Risk Solutions has paid a claim for R119,617.50 for cervical disc replacement. The total bill was R164,774.20 and the patient’s medical aid paid just R39,048.10 of this.
These sums are not uncommon, with disc disorders resulting from accidents frequently leading to medical expense shortfalls of more than R100,000. Aside from the initial injury, complications can arise, as in the case of a malunion of a fracture, which is where a broken bone fails to heal correctly. Turnberry have paid claims of more than R80,000 for these treatments.
Are you covered?
Without gap cover, these patients would have been left to try and find massive sums of money, decimate their savings or make long-lasting payment plans with the treating physicians. Gap cover covers you for medical expense shortfalls, co-payments and (on some plans) emergency room visits for both accidents and illness. Having gap cover to augment medical aid provides a safety net that can safeguard your financial well-being and give you peace of mind as you enter the Easter break. Speak to your broker or financial advisor to help you find the best gap cover plan to suit your needs.
• Harris is a general manager at Operations at Turnberry Management Risk Solutions
BRIAN HARRIS | Are you covered against medical expense shortfalls from accidents this Easter?
It is vital for your financial wellbeing, peace of mind
Image: 123RF/tapati
