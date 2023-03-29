SOWETAN | Sex pests: SA failing pupils
By Sowetan - 29 March 2023 - 08:30
The classroom by its very nature is supposed to be an environment of nurturing and education; therefore, rendering it one of the safest place we can imagine for children to be reared to adulthood and educated for a better future for all.
But the South African schooling environment has often proved to be anything but safe for pupils, with countless stories making it into headline news as the ills of our society have almost inevitably made it into what should be a sacrosanct space...
SOWETAN | Sex pests: SA failing pupils
The classroom by its very nature is supposed to be an environment of nurturing and education; therefore, rendering it one of the safest place we can imagine for children to be reared to adulthood and educated for a better future for all.
But the South African schooling environment has often proved to be anything but safe for pupils, with countless stories making it into headline news as the ills of our society have almost inevitably made it into what should be a sacrosanct space...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos