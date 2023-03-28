SOWETAN | Poor control is SA's Achilles heel
By Sowetan - 28 March 2023 - 08:33
The rate at which government officials continue to squander taxpayer’s hard-earned money without consequences is astonishing.
Take the Public Service Commission’s report on the state of public service between October and December last year for example. According to the report, the total cost of public servants’ suspensions at national and provincial departments was well over R25m...
SOWETAN | Poor control is SA's Achilles heel
The rate at which government officials continue to squander taxpayer’s hard-earned money without consequences is astonishing.
Take the Public Service Commission’s report on the state of public service between October and December last year for example. According to the report, the total cost of public servants’ suspensions at national and provincial departments was well over R25m...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos