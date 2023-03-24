×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

SOWETAN | We deserve the truth on 'dead' rapist

By Sowetan - 24 March 2023 - 09:45

The state’s response to the mystery surrounding Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, who was said to have died in prison last year, has been far from convincing.

After allegations that a man with a striking resemblance to Bester was spotted in Johannesburg, the department of correctional services rehashed its statement issued last year...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Cape Town 'national shutdown' protesters say police were 'brutal', camp outside ...