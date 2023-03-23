MO AND PHINDI | Behaviour to consider to avoid pointing fingers needlessly in a marriage
Preconceived thoughts deny partners a chance to listen and understand each other
Do you sometimes get annoyed by your partner’s yawn during a deep conversation or when you’re watching something you deem very important? What if they are not necessarily bored, but just tired?
There are few destructive patterns of communication that are sure to chip away from your marriage like negative interpretation. A twin of “mind reading”, negative interpretation takes place when one partner believes that the motives of the other are more negative than they actually are. It’s when your perception of what happened is worse than what actually happened. It’s when you elevate perception above reality by reading too much into something that was not meant maliciously...
