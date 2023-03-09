LEBUSA MONYOOE | SA fails to create environment for learners to flourish

My parents named me Tebello in remembrance of my late grandparents, who never lived to witness my birth and enjoy democracy dividends for which they had dedicated their lives. I often wonder how they would have reacted at the turn of events during our 29th democratic dispensation.
Would they have embraced current crises? Would they have relished my education progress albeit mountains of challenges? They certainly would have loathed at the acts of delinquency exemplified by those entrusted with national, provincial and regional responsibilities.
Sadly, the post-democratic era has “christened” me, Dikeledi – Tears. I cannot recall the times I cried hysterically to school, at school and at the incidence of doing school work. It’s not like am a cry baby; it is the poor schooling environment that debilitates me and other learners.
Our schooling experiences invoke sad memories and complete abdication of caring and responsibility by custodians of education. Dikeledi is a metaphor for all learners let down by the basic education system, by failing to prioritise access to quality resources and infrastructure.
A blame game and humdrum justifications have become the norm to the detriment of Dikeledi’s learning and educational progression. Prega Govender’s article published in the Sunday Times, “Children suffer at school as ‘corruption’ blocks cash”, left me astounded at the lacklustre manner the officials deal with school infrastructure backlogs.
Govender states that grade 10 learners at Lamulelani High School are taught under a tree, use plastic chairs and mini chalk board. This was because classrooms were burnt in 2017. Five years later, nothing has changed – Lutho!
Apparently the school principal was suspended in 2019. It is ironic that in the midst of these challenges, the Mpumalanga department of basic education has forfeited R312m of its education infrastructure grant for the financial year to the Treasury for non-spending.
Similarly, the Eastern Cape is alleged to have returned R100m earmarked for infrastructure. These resources shall be reprioritised for other provinces. There are also concerns about overcrowding in our schools and continued use of pit latrines, despite the signing off of the Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure act that gave urgency to rehabilitate school infrastructure and schooling environment in general.
It is alleged that the Mpumalanga MEC conceded that it was “a bitter pill to swallow considering the huge backlog as well as the need to improve school infrastructure within the province”.
When as a country we compromise dreams and future of the next generation through ineptitude and poor management of educational provisioning, the short- and long-term impact can never be corrected.
While we bungle responsibilities with nonchalance, the rights of learners to quality education and access to good facilities are severely compromised.
It can never compensate learners’ lost time, bruised dignity and massive psychological traumas as they navigate schooling. While we bungle provisioning of basic educational requirements, almost institutionalising ineptitude as the norm, other nations are revolutionising provisioning of educational activities, ramping systems to prepare young citizens to operate within the 4IR landscape and meaningfully contribute to the socio-economic development of their respective countries.
They have invested in the ramping of organisational structures and systems for efficacy and effectiveness. Their foci is to institutionalise a culture of efficacy and effectiveness by creating conditions that make schools fulfill their primary objectives and empowerment of learners to flourish in the now and future. We have failed creating schooling environment that make learners flourish.
Failure to provide access to good facilities and quality education denigrates their self-respect and dignity as bona fides of the Republic.
Most successful educational systems deploy ‘high-stakes incentives and rewards’ to actualise accountability through efficient policy implementations. The US has high stakes incentives embedded in its policies, for instance, the ‘No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB)’, is explicit on performance targets, monitoring systems and effective incentives and reward processes for meeting set targets and organisational efficiency.
We are slow at eradicating lack of answerability and fulfillment of assigned responsibilities and obligations. Policy paralysis has obfuscated implementation synergies to ensure in real time monitoring and evaluation and intervention to strengthen accountability leadership. We score very low on accountability compared to other nations, especially given current investments in education.
It is unacceptable to underspend on education infrastructure grants given the dearth of good classrooms.
LEBUSA MONYOOE | SA fails to create environment for learners to flourish
Lack of quality resources and infrastructure unacceptable
