PAMELA NGUBANE | ANC government should embrace Israeli ties in Africa

Last week, the South African Friends of Israel celebrated Israel’s growing ties in Africa, following the announcement by Chadian President Mahamat Deby, that his country would open an embassy in Israel within the first week of February 2023.
The Chadian leader recently travelled to Israel to officiate the inauguration of the embassy in Ramat Gan. Deby cited that Chad and Israel were at a decisive turning point in their relationship, during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem last week. This follows waves of peace talks in the Middle East and Northern Africa, which have resulted in a remarkable increase in economic cooperation.
The news of Chad formalising its diplomatic ties to Israel were followed by reports that Israel and Sudan would sign a “historic peace agreement” in Washington in a few months’ time. This remarkable announcement by foreign minister Eli Cohen indicates an irrefutable move to promote peace, dialogue and increase economic cooperation between Africa and Israel this year.
The Sudanese agreement is particularly important because it overturns the Khartoum Resolution of 1967, which was issued at the conclusion of the 1967 Arab League summit, in the wake of the Six-Day War. The resolution is famous for containing what became known as the “Three Nos” – “no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel, no negotiations with it”.
This has been comprehensively shattered this year.
Netanyahu recently commented that the "Three Nos" have been replaced with "Three Yeses" for peace.
These celebrations come at a critical time for the Jewish state, ahead of the African Union’s (AU) vote on Israel’s Observer Status in the regional body. While 44 out of 55 members of the AU enjoy diplomatic relations with Israel, SA has led a hostile campaign to remove it from the African organisation.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor, misguided by an apartheid narrative that could not be further from the truth, has once again displayed the signature counter-productivity that is the hallmark of ANC governance in our country.
The fact is: Israeli technology has provided a stable water supply to more than 3.5-million people in Africa, and to over half-a-million people in SA as well. You would think that our foreign policy would aim to promote Israel’s observer status in the AU. And yet, here we are, completely disengaged from reality.
Pandor won’t pick sides when it comes to Russia and the war it has waged on innocent civilians in Ukraine. But when it comes to Israel? It’s a hard "no". Why? Because Israel offers the ANC the only straw of relevance they have left to the South African electorate.
We must categorically reject the appropriation of the suffering of black people under colonisation and apartheid by the enemies of Israel as a tool to de-legitimise the Jewish state. The Holy Land of Israel is the ancestral and indigenous homeland of the Jewish people. Israel is also the only democracy in the Middle East, home to a multicultural society where the rights of all religions, minorities, ethnicities and beliefs are protected and promoted. .
And yet, the ANC continues to feel threatened by Israel’s growing ties in Africa. So much so that our national government shamelessly allows the narrative of an “apartheid state” to consume all conversations about Israel in our country.
As South Africans, we cannot allow ourselves to be bought by any rhetoric that aims to deepen the divide between Israel and Palestine. SA’s foreign policy between Israel and Palestinians should take a de-hyphenated approach if we are to contribute meaningfully to securing peace for the people living in both territories during our lifetime.
This will ensure that South Africans continue to access the best that Israel has to offer, while creating a safe space for the difficult conversations that need to take place to address the senseless violence and suffering that has destroyed families across both borders to date.
Ngubane is spokesperson for South African Friends of Israel
PAMELA NGUBANE | ANC government should embrace Israeli ties in Africa
The Jewish state is the only democracy in the Middle East
Image: Reuters/Ammar Awad
