SOWETAN | Power crisis is investor turnoff
By Sowetan - 01 March 2023 - 07:30
Amid the every day gloom of life in this country lately, there was some welcome news yesterday as headlines screamed that the official unemployment rate had fallen further to a reported 32.7% in the fourth quarter of last year.
It is a far cry from the record levels of 2021 when the economy was trying to find its footing in the immediate aftermath of Covid-19 and its lockdowns. The final quarter of 2022 made this somewhat encouraging progress despite the period having been marred by a then record number of load-shedding experienced in a yearly cycle...
