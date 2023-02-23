×

SOWETAN | State has no plans to pay off debt

By Sowetan - 23 February 2023 - 09:30

If you, like many of us, are concerned about the future of SA’s public purse, you would probably agree that finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech yesterday was a bittersweet moment of sobering reflection. 

Most concerning is the spiralling levels of our national debt which is projected to increase from R4.73 trillion in 2022/23 to R5.84 trillion in 2025/26. ..

