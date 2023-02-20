There is a long list of things Ramaphosa can do to improve life in SA
AMOS TEBELLA | Rid society of crime and deadwood inside cabinet
By Amos Tebeila - 20 February 2023 - 11:02
President Cyril Ramaphosa is determined to appoint a minister of electricity to add to the endless list of old-aged ministers in his cabinet. My question is: What is the responsibility of minister of mineral resources and energy, Gwede Mantashe?
Mr President, what is the difference between electricity and energy? You will make us incur unnecessary costs in an already heavily indebted country. Millions of rand would have to be included in the government budget for paying such a redundant minister...
