MPHO SIBANYONI | Time for Ramaphosa to bite the bullet on Eskom
Privatisation can save power utility
When President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his state of the nation address next week he might sound like a stuck record by once more focusing on finding solutions to the Eskom crisis.
In his 2022 Sona, Ramaphosa went into detail on how his government planned to fix Eskom, which this year is turning 100 years old. Ramaphosa delivered the 2022 Sona after the electricity monopoly had plunged the country into 48 days of load shedding in the previous year, according to data from EskomSePush. This year’s speech will be delivered after the country had experienced 157 days of load shedding in 2022, the worst in history. In the first month of this year, the country has already experienced 30 days of load shedding...
