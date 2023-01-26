SOWETAN | Step up on immigrant matters
By Sowetan - 26 January 2023 - 09:27
Scapegoating the other, the outsider, the one who does not look or speak like us, is a practice that is as old as time. It is always a reflection of a society or community that is overwhelmed by its realities that instead of finding working solutions, it finds it easier to find someone to blame.
It is therefore hardly surprising that foreign nationals are now being blamed for the shortage of medicines in some clinics in townships north of Johannesburg...
SOWETAN | Step up on immigrant matters
Scapegoating the other, the outsider, the one who does not look or speak like us, is a practice that is as old as time. It is always a reflection of a society or community that is overwhelmed by its realities that instead of finding working solutions, it finds it easier to find someone to blame.
It is therefore hardly surprising that foreign nationals are now being blamed for the shortage of medicines in some clinics in townships north of Johannesburg...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos