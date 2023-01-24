LOUISE SCHOONWINKEL | Factors to know about home schooling, online study

It’s that time of year, schools across the country recently opened their doors for a new academic year.
It’s a time of excitement and nervousness for many. However, for some families it’s also a stressful period as they struggle to find a placement for their child in a school of their choice.
According to a recent report from TimesLIVE, there are still at least 5,200 pupils across SA who are yet to secure a placement. This is owing to the high demand on our educational system and a shortage of schools.
“The Mpumalanga education department is scrambling to accommodate 3,349 learners, including 2,095 who desperately need places at schools in Secunda. Gauteng needs to place 1,394 pupils while Limpopo is trying to find schools for 458 in Polokwane,” the report adds.
Meanwhile, the Free State and North West education departments did not provide figures, meaning that the number could be higher.
One viable and reliable alternative for these families is opting for homeschooling or online schooling. With both of these methods having become more popular and a widely adopted option during the pandemic, you as a parent may be wondering whether it’s the right fit for you and your child.
To help you navigate this decision, here are six key factors that you need to know when it comes to homeschooling and online schooling.
Difference between homeschooling and online schooling
It’s important to know that homeschooling is more self-directed compared to online schooling. This is because parents or guardians take on the responsibility of their children’s education in homeschooling and making sure they’re on track with their work and progress. At Impaq, for example, we do give our homeschooled learners detailed recommended year-plans and timetables, but overall, it is self-directed learning.
A big advantage here is that homeschooling learners have the flexibility to study at their own time and pace.
Online schooling also gives you the flexibility of learning from wherever you are, but with the additional structure and guidance that many parents feel they need. Online school has teachers, scheduled classes, timetables, support and more. In this regard, it’s good to go with a provider who has long-term experience in distance learning so as to ensure your child gets the best solution for them.
Pathway to matric
While homeschooling and online schooling might differ in terms of delivery, these options of education, especially if accessed via credible and trusted providers such as Impaq, follow the same CAPS-aligned curriculum that every school in the country follows.
Learners write the same exams as every other school child and they will receive a national senior certificate upon successfully completing their matric.
Flexibility
By using a provider that adheres to the standards as outlined above, this gives your child flexibility to re-enter a mainstream school at any point.
This may be beneficial if, for instance, you travel with your children for prolonged periods of time for work purposes. While travelling, your children can be home educated but if you settle back into one place in SA, you can then choose to send your child to a school without missing a step.
Choice
Homeschooling and online schooling learners often have access to more subjects than those that are typically offered in schools.
In a school, learners at FET level (grade 10-12) are typically restricted to choosing only a certain number of subjects, depending on the resources available at the school. However, these same limits do not apply for homeschooling learners as they have the choice to take on extra subjects.
Sociability
Pursuing the homeschooling or online schooling route doesn’t mean that your child misses out on social activities.
Home educated children can have more time to engage in several extra-curricular activities and interact with a variety of peers. Children who are part of an online school are also grouped together in a class, where they have regularity in interacting with their peers.
Support
Finally, homeschooling parents, who use the likes of Impaq, get access to very detailed facilitator guides that inform them on how to teach a subject. In addition to this, a good online school will have qualified teachers on board who can assist your child at every step of the way and provide you with feedback on their learning progress.
Schoonwinkel is an MD of Optimi Home
LOUISE SCHOONWINKEL | Factors to know about home schooling, online study
At least 5,200 pupils who are yet to secure placement
Image: 123RF
It’s that time of year, schools across the country recently opened their doors for a new academic year.
It’s a time of excitement and nervousness for many. However, for some families it’s also a stressful period as they struggle to find a placement for their child in a school of their choice.
According to a recent report from TimesLIVE, there are still at least 5,200 pupils across SA who are yet to secure a placement. This is owing to the high demand on our educational system and a shortage of schools.
“The Mpumalanga education department is scrambling to accommodate 3,349 learners, including 2,095 who desperately need places at schools in Secunda. Gauteng needs to place 1,394 pupils while Limpopo is trying to find schools for 458 in Polokwane,” the report adds.
Meanwhile, the Free State and North West education departments did not provide figures, meaning that the number could be higher.
One viable and reliable alternative for these families is opting for homeschooling or online schooling. With both of these methods having become more popular and a widely adopted option during the pandemic, you as a parent may be wondering whether it’s the right fit for you and your child.
To help you navigate this decision, here are six key factors that you need to know when it comes to homeschooling and online schooling.
Difference between homeschooling and online schooling
It’s important to know that homeschooling is more self-directed compared to online schooling. This is because parents or guardians take on the responsibility of their children’s education in homeschooling and making sure they’re on track with their work and progress. At Impaq, for example, we do give our homeschooled learners detailed recommended year-plans and timetables, but overall, it is self-directed learning.
A big advantage here is that homeschooling learners have the flexibility to study at their own time and pace.
Online schooling also gives you the flexibility of learning from wherever you are, but with the additional structure and guidance that many parents feel they need. Online school has teachers, scheduled classes, timetables, support and more. In this regard, it’s good to go with a provider who has long-term experience in distance learning so as to ensure your child gets the best solution for them.
Pathway to matric
While homeschooling and online schooling might differ in terms of delivery, these options of education, especially if accessed via credible and trusted providers such as Impaq, follow the same CAPS-aligned curriculum that every school in the country follows.
Learners write the same exams as every other school child and they will receive a national senior certificate upon successfully completing their matric.
Flexibility
By using a provider that adheres to the standards as outlined above, this gives your child flexibility to re-enter a mainstream school at any point.
This may be beneficial if, for instance, you travel with your children for prolonged periods of time for work purposes. While travelling, your children can be home educated but if you settle back into one place in SA, you can then choose to send your child to a school without missing a step.
Choice
Homeschooling and online schooling learners often have access to more subjects than those that are typically offered in schools.
In a school, learners at FET level (grade 10-12) are typically restricted to choosing only a certain number of subjects, depending on the resources available at the school. However, these same limits do not apply for homeschooling learners as they have the choice to take on extra subjects.
Sociability
Pursuing the homeschooling or online schooling route doesn’t mean that your child misses out on social activities.
Home educated children can have more time to engage in several extra-curricular activities and interact with a variety of peers. Children who are part of an online school are also grouped together in a class, where they have regularity in interacting with their peers.
Support
Finally, homeschooling parents, who use the likes of Impaq, get access to very detailed facilitator guides that inform them on how to teach a subject. In addition to this, a good online school will have qualified teachers on board who can assist your child at every step of the way and provide you with feedback on their learning progress.
Schoonwinkel is an MD of Optimi Home
LEA-ANNE MOSES | Literacy levels in question as matric results are announced
NATHANIEL LEE | May the Class of 2023 become the best they can be
NATHANIEL LEE | Turn black tax from a 'bane to a boon' so that it's not a burden
SOWETAN | Applying for school easy as A, B, C
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos