NATHANIEL LEE | May the Class of 2023 become the best they can be
Pupils should exercise regularly and be involved in social endeavours such as debating, playing sport
By Nathaniel Lee - 18 January 2023 - 10:24
The 2023 academic year began in earnest when pupils returned to school to pursue their dreams for the future. The beginning of the year always presents pupils with the opportunity to improve where there is need and also to make new resolutions.
New year resolutions can help pupils to strengthen their health, safeguard their mental wellness and also maintain life-school balance. They can help pupils to set goals, work towards personal growth, and improve their lives in meaningful ways...
