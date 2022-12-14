×

Columnists

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | High cost of poverty means anyone with money will pay the price

We cannot exist in SA full of so many poor and unemployed people

14 December 2022 - 08:55

When rolling blackouts started intensifying some months ago, I suggested that I should buy a generator for my grandmother.

It made sense to do this because she lives in Soweto. Soweto and other townships experience more severe loadshedding than other parts of the country. A profoundly important study was done on this by the Centre for Sociological Research and Practice (CSRP) at the University of Johannesburg...

