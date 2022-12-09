SOWETAN | Cosatu spot on for choosing workers
By Sowetan - 09 December 2022 - 07:00
Cosatu should be congratulated for choosing to stay away from aligning themselves with any of the contestants vying for ANC leadership positions. This is a rare situation because the union federation has previously committed itself to one or other faction in the ANC palace politics.
It is now history how Cosatu, mainly in the person of its then secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi, led the charge against the Thabo Mbeki regime accusing it of bringing about anti-worker and pro-business policies...
